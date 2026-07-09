Breaking: Cholera Outbreak Hits ISWAP Terrorists' Stronghold, Kills 9

Intelligence sources disclosed that a cholera outbreak killed nine ISWAP fighters in the Timbuktu Triangle, a terrorist stronghold in Borno State

Two infected fighters were reportedly executed by fellow terrorists after treatment efforts at Kimba village failed

Operation HADIN KAI troops continued sustained offensives targeting ISWAP enclaves and logistics networks across the Lake Chad region

A cholera outbreak has killed nine fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) inside the Timbuktu Triangle, a notorious insurgent stronghold in Borno State, according to intelligence sources who spoke to Zagazola.

The sources said the disease had spread across several ISWAP enclaves, exposing the severe deterioration of sanitation and healthcare within the group's hideouts. Sustained military pressure has severely disrupted the supply chains that terrorist camps depend on for medicines and basic medical equipment.

A cholera outbreak killed nine fighters in Borno State. Two infected members were executed by their own comrades. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

2 infected fighters executed at Kimba village

Two fighters who contracted the disease were reportedly killed by their own comrades after efforts to treat them at Kimba village yielded no results. The executions reflect the desperation within the camps as the group struggles to contain the spread of infection without adequate medical resources, DailyTrust reported.

Intelligence sources indicated that military commanders had received guidance to step up efforts to intercept pharmaceutical supplies and medical materials destined for terrorist hideouts, with the aim of further weakening ISWAP's ability to treat casualties and sustain operations, Punch reported.

Operation HADIN KAI keeps up offensive pressure

The outbreak is unfolding against the backdrop of an ongoing military campaign by troops of Operation HADIN KAI, who have continued to strike ISWAP positions and dismantle logistics networks across the Lake Chad Basin.

The sustained offensives have progressively degraded the group's capacity to maintain adequate food, medicine, and equipment supplies within its camps.

The sources said the worsening health conditions inside terrorist hideouts were a direct consequence of this military pressure, which has limited ISWAP's ability to source and transport essential supplies across the region.

Tinubu speaks on solution to insecurity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu said interfaith dialogue is the only path to addressing the country's challenges.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made this statement while receiving in audience Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, at his residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng