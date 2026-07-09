CAF Sends Message to Morocco After 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination by France
- CAF has sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination in the quarter-final by France
- France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 thanks to two brilliant goals by captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele
- Morocco fell short of their semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022 having been eliminated by France by the same score
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination by France.
Morocco were the last African nation left in the tournament before France sent them home with brilliant goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.
Mbappe missed a penalty in the 28th minute after penalty expert Yassine Bounou dived the right way to save it, but the Real Madrid star struck past him later.
CAF sends message to Morocco
CAF shared a post on their X page applauding the final African representative Atlas Lions for another historic run in the tournament.
Morocco drew Brazil before beating Scotland and Haiti in the group stage. They defeated Netherlands and Canada in the Round of 16 and quarter-final.
The ‘African champions’ became the first African nation to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup twice and did so in consecutive tournaments.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.