CAF has sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination in the quarter-final by France

France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 thanks to two brilliant goals by captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele

Morocco fell short of their semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022 having been eliminated by France by the same score

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination by France.

Morocco were the last African nation left in the tournament before France sent them home with brilliant goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Morocco eliminated from the World Cup after 2-0 loss to France. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe missed a penalty in the 28th minute after penalty expert Yassine Bounou dived the right way to save it, but the Real Madrid star struck past him later.

CAF sends message to Morocco

CAF shared a post on their X page applauding the final African representative Atlas Lions for another historic run in the tournament.

Morocco drew Brazil before beating Scotland and Haiti in the group stage. They defeated Netherlands and Canada in the Round of 16 and quarter-final.

The ‘African champions’ became the first African nation to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup twice and did so in consecutive tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng