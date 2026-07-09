Public affairs analyst Chima Okoro praised EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for transforming the agency into a proactive, intelligence-driven institution

The EFCC arrested nearly 200 foreign nationals linked to transnational cybercrime and earned commendations from the US Consulate and the FBI

Okoro credited EFCC's anti-money laundering efforts with helping Nigeria exit the FATF grey list, boosting investor confidence

Public affairs analyst Chima Okoro has praised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Chairman Ola Olukoyede, crediting the current leadership with shifting the agency away from reactive enforcement towards a prevention-first model built on intelligence gathering, asset recovery and institutional compliance.

In a statement, Okoro said the Commission had evolved into a more proactive body through strategic partnerships and policy reforms that have strengthened Nigeria's broader anti-corruption architecture.

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, commended for transforming the commission Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC's Cybercrime Operations Draw International Attention

Among the developments Okoro highlighted was the EFCC's crackdown on transnational cybercrime networks, which he described as one of the defining achievements of Olukoyede's tenure. Intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of close to 200 foreign nationals, among them citizens of China, the Philippines, Indonesia and Pakistan, who were allegedly involved in cross-border cybercrime activities.

The analyst said the Commission's work against romance scams and other technology-enabled offences had not gone unnoticed abroad. Both the United States Consulate and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly commended the EFCC for its role in dismantling romance scam rings and tackling transnational financial crimes. Several EFCC officers subsequently received certification from the FBI Cyber Division following joint operations and capacity-building programmes.

On asset recovery, Okoro pointed to "Operation Eagle Flush" as a concrete example of recovered assets being put to public use. Items seized from a cybercrime syndicate, including 501 double-step bunk beds and 939 mattresses, were transferred to the Federal Ministry of Education. He added that the Commission had remitted hundreds of billions of naira in recovered funds to the Federal Government.

FATF Exit and Policy Reforms Under Olukoyede

Okoro linked the EFCC's asset tracing and anti-money laundering efforts to Nigeria's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, calling it a significant development for investor confidence and the country's international standing.

On the policy front, the EFCC partnered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to enforce mandatory registration for Point of Sale (PoS) operators across the country, a measure aimed at reducing money laundering and the movement of illicit funds. Internal reforms targeting public enlightenment, intelligence capacity and e-procurement compliance were also noted as part of the Commission's broader institutional overhaul.

Olukoyede's leadership has attracted formal recognition, including the BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Award and the National Transformation Award.

"The Commission is moving from chasing corruption after the fact to preventing it," Okoro said, adding that the EFCC's evolving strategy is contributing to the restoration of Nigeria's credibility on the international stage.

Analyst lists achievements of EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: UGC

Cooking gas price: Tinubu engages EFCC, DSS, police

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has made a major move to address the growing price of cooking gas across the country.

The president reportedly held an emergency meeting with security operatives, such as the police, DSS, and the EFCC.

The emergency meeting was to address reports that the commodity was being hoarded and diverted to other neighbouring African countries.

Source: Legit.ng