Tim Weatherspoon’s biography: who is Kelly Rowland's husband?

Kelly Rowland is a well-known figure in the music world. She is a singer who is married to Tim Weatherspoon, a manager in the entertainment industry. Tim is his wife's personal manager, and the two have been together for quite some time. So, who is Kelly Rowland's husband?

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland. Photo: @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Kelly was born on 11th February 1981, in New York City. She rose to popularity as a member of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, in the late 1990s.

Profile summary

Full name: Tim Weatherspoon

Tim Weatherspoon Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4th January 1981

4th January 1981 Age: 40 years (as of 2021)

40 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 176

176 Weight in pounds: 160

160 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Children: 2

2 Son: Titan Jewell and Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Titan Jewell and Noah Jon Weatherspoon College: California State University

California State University Occupation: Talent manager

Talent manager Net worth: $12 million

Tim Weatherspoon's bio

Tim Weatherspoon was born on 4th January 1981, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

How old is Kelly Rowland's husband?

As of 2021, Tim is 40 years old.

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland attend Snoh Aalegra album release party for Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Education

After completing school, Tim attended California State University, where he graduated with a degree in Public Relations.

What does Tim Weatherspoon do?

Tim, unlike his wife, is a very private individual. It is unclear what he does for a living; nonetheless, most sources claim that he is a manager in the entertainment industry.

On the other hand, his wife is a famous singer, actress, model, and philanthropist. She has released four studio albums and appeared on various TV shows and films.

Who is Kelly Rowland married to?

Kelly is married to Tim Weatherspoon. The couple first met while Tim was managing Kelly in her music career. As a result of working together, they became great friends, and one thing led to another.

They officially began dating in 2011, and after two years, Kelly announced on Queen Latifah Show that she was engaged to Tim. On 4th May 2014, Kelly Rowland and her husband got married in Costa Rica. Relatives and close friends like Beyonce attended their wedding.

Who are Kelly and Tim Weatherspoon's kids?

The couple is blessed with two children. They welcomed their firstborn, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon on 4th November 2014, six months after their wedding.

Tim Weatherspoon, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented By Frame And Uber at Montage Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

After six years, Tim and Kelly decided to become parents again. They welcomed their second-born son, Noah Jon Weatherspoon, on 21st January 2021.

Tim and Kelly adore their kids so much. They have frequently shared family photos on their Instagram pages.

Is Kelly Rowland still married?

Yes, she is still married to Tim Weatherspoon.

How tall is Tim Weatherspoon?

Kelly Rowland's husband is 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) tall and weighs 160 lbs (73 kgs).

What is Tim Weatherspoon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $12 million.

Tim Weatherspoon is a supportive husband who has long been in charge of his wife's career. They've been married for nearly seven years and are deeply in love with one another.

