Millwall have blocked Femi Azeez from joining Nigeria’s squad for the friendlies against Poland and Portugal

The decision is linked to ongoing transfer interest from Premier League clubs, the including Ipswich, Bournemouth, and Brighton

the Azeez impressed for Nigeria at the Unity Cup, scoring twice on his international debut against Zimbabwe

Femi Azeez will not feature for Nigeria in the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal after Millwall reportedly refused to release the winger for international duty.

The Super Eagles forward had been included in Eric Chelle’s plans following a breakout showing at the Unity Cup, where he announced himself on the international stage with a brace against Zimbabwe on debut.

Millwall have reportedly prevented winger Femi Azeez from joining the Super Eagles squad for upcoming friendly matches against Poland and Portugal. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Azeez was expected to carry that momentum into the European fixtures, but Millwall has stepped in to block the call-up, citing concerns about his long-term future at the club, Leadership reports.

Why Millwall blocked Azeez from Nigeria’s games

Millwall’s decision is understood to be driven by growing transfer activity around the 24-year-old Nigerian winger.

The English Championship side recently rejected a reported €20 million bid from newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town for Azeez, underlining just how highly they value the player.

With interest also emerging from Bournemouth and Brighton, Millwall are believed to be taking extra caution with a player they consider central to both their sporting ambitions and transfer strategy, Afrik-Foot reports.

Club officials are said to be weighing up the best possible outcome ahead of a potential summer sale, with Azeez’s value rising rapidly after a strong campaign and his international breakthrough.

Allowing the 24-year-old star to travel for two high-profile friendlies carries risk, particularly at a time when negotiations and scouting attention are intensifying.

Azeez’s transfer situation shapes international availability

Azeez’s situation highlights a growing trend in modern football where club priorities sometimes override international call-ups, especially when a player is at the centre of transfer discussions.

Millwall decided against releasing Femi Azeez for Nigeria's games due to ongoing transfer developments surrounding the player. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The winger’s performances for Millwall this season have significantly raised his profile.

His direct attacking style and ability to influence matches in the final third have made him one of the most closely monitored young Nigerian players in Europe.

However, with the summer transfer window approaching, Millwall appear determined to avoid any setbacks that could affect his market value or future negotiations.

Injury risk is also a key factor. Friendly matches, even at international level, are often viewed by clubs as potential points of exposure for players involved in high-stakes transfer situations.

Football influencer Tobywrites on X defended Millwall’s stance, pointing to the winger’s importance in their promotion push and the financial stakes involved in his potential transfer.

“Femi Azeez was one of the best players in the championship this season. Player of the month in February, led Millwall to 3rd in the championship, just one point away from automatic promotion.

“Imagine him picking up injury at this point in time, playing in a friendly game that isn’t important, Millwall will be the biggest losers. Prevention is better than cure.”

Nigeria miss out but Azeez’s future remains bright

For the Super Eagles, Azeez’s absence is a setback, especially after his impressive introduction under Eric Chelle during the Unity Cup tournament.

His two-goal debut against Zimbabwe immediately sparked excitement among fans and coaching staff, with many expecting him to be a regular feature in upcoming international fixtures.

Despite missing out on the Poland and Portugal games, Azeez remains firmly in Nigeria’s long-term plans, with his rapid development suggesting more opportunities will come in future windows.

Nigeria will face Poland on Wednesday, June 3, before taking on Portugal on June 10, but Azeez will now remain in England as his club carefully manages both his future and rising value in the transfer market.

Azeez discloses Chelle’s message

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles new star Femi Azeez has opened up on the message Eric Chelle sent to him during his debut for Nigeria in the 2026 Unity Cup.

Azeez was Nigeria’s breakout star of the tournament, scoring a brace in the 2-0 win over Zimbabwe and assisting Terem Moffi during the 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Source: Legit.ng