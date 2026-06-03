Sola Kuti warns Peter Obi may face governance challenges like Buhari if elected in 2027

Expectations often misalign with governance realities in Nigeria's political landscape

Kuti emphasises systemic issues over individual leaders' intentions in shaping outcomes

Political analyst Sola Kuti has stirred fresh debate ahead of the 2027 general election, suggesting that Labour Party presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, could face governance realities similar to those experienced under former President Muhammadu Buhari if elected.

Speaking in a reflective commentary on Nigeria’s political system, Kuti argued that expectations often placed on leaders ahead of elections do not always align with the realities of governance once in office.

Prominent Analyst Announces One Presidential Candidate Who'll Lead Like Buhari

Source: UGC

Analyst: ‘System challenges will shape any administration’

The analyst said Nigeria’s structural and institutional challenges would limit any president, regardless of personality or campaign promises, stressing that the system itself often determines outcomes more than individual intentions.

He compared public expectations surrounding Obi with sentiments that previously surrounded Buhari before he assumed office.

In his words:

“Peter Obi, for me, is just another Buhari… an idealist, but not a realist.”

Kuti suggested that governance in Nigeria often forces leaders to depend on complex political and institutional arrangements once in power.

He also referenced the Buhari administration, arguing that despite high expectations, the former president struggled to achieve the sweeping reforms many had anticipated.

“No matter how much I didn’t like Buhari, I realized that if someone like him with principles could go into government and achieve absolutely nothing,” he said.

Kuti urged Nigerians to temper expectations ahead of the 2027 election, warning that the challenges of governance remain deeply rooted in the country’s political and institutional structure rather than individual leaders alone.

2027: 4 powerful blocs behind Atiku

Previously, Legit.ngb reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, former vice president Atiku Abubakar remains perhaps the opposition figure most deeply connected to Nigeria’s traditional political establishment.

For decades, Atiku has cultivated relationships across northern political networks, business circles, old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structures, and elite negotiating blocs that still carry considerable influence.

Source: Legit.ng