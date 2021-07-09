WhistlinDiesel’s biography: age, wife, net worth, what happened?

WhistlinDiesel is a famous American YouTuber popular for posting videos of himself attempting dangerous stunts with trucks and other vehicles. As a result, he has gained an incredible following on his social media accounts. How much do you know about this fast-rising YouTuber?

Cody Detwiler in sunglasses. Photo: @whistlindiesel

Source: Instagram

WhistlinDiesel is a truck enthusiast; he has used this passion to create a career for himself. He buys and modifies vehicles and trucks to suit his interests.

Profile summary

Real name : Cody Detwiler

: Cody Detwiler Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : July 18th, 1998

: July 18th, 1998 WhistlinDiesel's age : 23 years old (as of 2021)

: 23 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Indiana, United States of America

: Indiana, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Profession : YouTube star

: YouTube star Height in feet and inches : 5 feet 5 inches

: 5 feet 5 inches Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in lb : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms: 53 kg

53 kg Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Net worth : $1.8 million

: $1.8 million Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Instagram : @whistlindiesel

: @whistlindiesel Facebook : @whistlindieselofficial

: @whistlindieselofficial YouTube: WhistlinDiesel

WhistlinDiesel’s biography

Who is WhistlinDiesel? He is a famous American YouTuber. He is best known for posting various videos about motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, bulldozers, farm equipment, and off-roading vehicles.

Cody trying a new bike. Photo: @whistlindiesel

Source: Instagram

WhistlinDiesel was born on July 18th, 1998, as Cody Detwiler. He is 23 years old as of 2021.

How does WhistlinDiesel make money?

The YouTuber has accumulated a considerable net worth from his online presence. As of writing, his Instagram page has 1.2 million followers, his Facebook page has over 1 million followers, and his YouTube channel has 2.65 million subscribers.

Through these platforms, he shares content that receive numerous views. The massive number of views can be attributed to the kind of content he makes. For example, he has many videos where he buys brand new and expensive vehicles just to destroy them.

Cody Detwiler is a truck enthusiast. He makes videos of himself attempting dangerous stunts with trucks and other vehicles.

WhistlinDiesel's net worth

How much is WhistlinDiesel worth? The YouTuber has a decent net worth. His wealth is guesstimated at $1.8 million. Much of this fortune has been accumulated from WhistlinDiesel's YouTube earnings.

Is WhistlinDiesel married?

The YouTube is a married man. Not much has been disclosed about Whistlindiesel's wife. However, she is known on Instagram as Mrs WhistlinDiesel.

Detwiler repairing one of his vehicles. Photo: @whistlindiesel

Source: Instagram

In December 2020, she posted a picture of her husband alongside her dog and captioned it with the words “I love them.”

Mrs WhistlinDiesel runs an automotive YouTube channel with 113K subscribers and has 340K followers on Instagram.

How many children does Cody Detwiler have?

Cody Detwiler does not have children.

What happened to WhistlinDiesel?

On January 22nd, 2021, the YouTuber shared a photo of his wounded face on Instagram. He revealed that he had survived after accidentally shooting himself. The picture elicited a set of mixed reactions, with most of his fans wondering what had happened to the YouTuber.

WhistlinDiesel had been shooting .50 calibre bullets into steel plates on the ground to see how many would pierce through, when one of the bullets ricocheted off one of the plates, hitting him on the forehead. This is how WhistlinDiesel shot himself accidentally.

Where does WhistlinDiesel live?

The YouTuber was born in the rural areas of Indiana, in the United States. He was raised in a family in the automobile business and had a farming and construction background. At the moment, he still lives in Indiana.

WhistlinDiesel's beef with TheStradman

The feud was sparked when Cody Detwiler ridiculed TheStradman’s affinity for wrapping his vehicles in purple. Their fans took up the beef and began lashing at each other on the internet.

Detwiler playing with a dog. Photo: Cody Detwiler

Source: Instagram

Those on TheStradman’s side failed to understand why Cody Detwiler insulted TheStradman out of the blue. On the other hand, Cody's fans thought that TheStradman overreacted to a bit of friendly banter.

Cody Detwiler clarified that he had nothing personal against his fellow YouTuber. However, a month later, TheStradman criticised him for encouraging his fans to cyberbully him.

Their disagreement peaked when TheStradman revealed that Cody's fan threatened to run over his dog with a truck. As a result, he privatised his Instagram account to keep away toxic comments.

WhilstlinDiesel continues to show his creativity with his numerous videos. He is a force to reckon with among many young and upcoming YouTubers worldwide.

