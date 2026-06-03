NiMet has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Nigeria on Wednesday, June 3, across multiple regions

Northern, central and southern states have been listed for morning and afternoon storm activity with possible heavy rain

The agency has warned of flooding risks, poor visibility and travel disruptions as weather conditions intensify nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the country on Wednesday, June 3.

According to the agency, many states will experience unsettled weather conditions from morning into the evening.

Nigeria to experience thunderstorms and rainfall as NiMet issues fresh nationwide weather update. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Northern states brace for afternoon thunderstorms

In a weather outlook shared on its official X account, the agency said most parts of Northern Nigeria will start the day with sunny skies mixed with cloud patches. However, it warned that thunderstorms with light rain are likely in parts of Taraba and Adamawa early in the day.

By afternoon and evening, the situation is expected to change sharply, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall spreading across a large number of northern states.

These include Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba.

NiMet noted that the weather will remain warm and humid across the region before the storms develop, with residents likely to experience lightning and strong winds in affected areas.

Widespread rain expected across central, southern Nigeria

In the North Central region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected in the morning. Parts of Benue and Plateau may also witness early thunderstorms with light rain.

The agency warned that rainfall will become more widespread later in the day, affecting most states in the region and bringing possible lightning activity and gusty winds.

Southern states are expected to begin the day with cloudy and humid conditions, along with light morning rain and thunderstorms in places such as Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

NiMet said heavier rainfall and more widespread thunderstorms are likely later in the day across much of the region.

Heavy rain and storm activity forecast as NiMet lists several Nigerian states likely to be affected across regions. Photo: Analogu

Source: Getty Images

Flood risks, travel disruptions expected nationwide

The agency cautioned that the storms could lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility, and possible localised flooding in some areas.

It also issued safety advice to residents and urged people to secure loose items before strong winds, avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms, and drive carefully in heavy rain. Airline operators were equally advised to obtain airport-specific weather updates before flight operations.

As it put it:

"Strong winds may precede thunderstorms — secure loose objects. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously during heavy rainfall and poor visibility. Residents in flood-prone areas should remain alert for possible localized flooding. Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms. Airlines should obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for safe operations."

NiMet forecasts nationwide thunderstorms, rainfall alert

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast a three-day mix of thunderstorms, rain, hazy skies, and sunshine across various parts of Nigeria.

The agency had in February said northern states would largely experience sunny conditions, while central regions may see haze with isolated thunderstorms in southern Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and surrounding areas during the forecast period.

NiMet also projected thunderstorms and light rains across many southern states, including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom. It further urged residents, motorists, and pilots to take safety precautions.

Source: Legit.ng