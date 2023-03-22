Does Sanaa Lathan have a husband? The actress’ relationship history

Sanaa Lathan is an American actress. She is known for popular television series like The Best Man: Final Chapters, Hit & Run and The Twilight Zone. The actress won several awards and nominations, including BET Award for Best Actress in 2001 and Black Reel Award for Best Actress in 2004. Aside from her fame, her fans are curious about her personal life, especially her dating history. Does Sanaa Lathan have a husband?

Sanaa Lathan is enjoying a successful career in acting. She has played notable roles in television series and movies for which she has won awards. Talking about her personal life, Sanaa Lathan has been romantically involved with numerous celebrities like Denzel Washington. Find out more about Sanaa Lathan’s dating history below.

Profile summary

Full name Sanaa McCoy Lathan Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1971 Age 51 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 32-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-69-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Eleanor McCoy Father Stan Lathan Siblings 4 Marital Status Unmarried School Manhattan Centre for Science and Mathematics College University of California, Yale University Profession Actress Instagram @sanaalathan Twitter Facebook @sanaalathan TikTok @sanaalathan

Does Sanaa Lathan have a husband?

Is Sanaa Lathan married? No, she is not married. However, the actress was once married to Shemar Moore. Sanaa Lathan and Shemar Moore were reportedly married from 1991 to 1996. There are conflicting reports about their relationship because the two have never addressed the issue publicly. The two reportedly split in 1996, but the reason behind the break up remains a mystery.

Sanaa now stays unmarried because she wants to invest in herself. At the moment, there is no one with the title of Sanaa Lathan’s husband.

Sanaa Lathan’s dating history

Who is Sanaa Lathan dating? She is not dating anyone currently. She has been romantically linked with high-profile men in the past. Some relationships are controversial because the actress has not confirmed whether they are true. Below are some of Sanaa Lathan’s past rumoured relationships.

Omar Epps (1999 – 2002)

Omar Epps is an American actor, rapper and producer known for the ABC drama Resurrection. He has appeared in popular films like The Devil You Know, and This Is Us.

The actress and Omar Epps starred in Love & Basketball (2000). Before starring in the film, there were rumours that the two were in real life. They never disclosed that they were dating because that could affect filming. They dated from 1999 until 2002.

Denzel Washington (2003)

Denzel Washington is an American actor, director and producer. He is known for his notable role as Robert McCall in The Equalizer. Denzel and the actress were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2003 after starring together in Out of Time, a 2003 thriller film.

The rumours resulted from the two having a love scene, and people started speculating that they were having an affair. However, the two denied the speculations.

Does Sanaa Lathan and Denzel Washington have a child together? No. Despite the two being alleged to have had an affair in the past, they have no child together.

Terell Owens (2006)

Terell Owens is an American football wide receiver for the Knights of Degen of Fan Controlled Football. He is from Alexander City, United States of America. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Second Team for the 2000s. There were speculations that he was Sanaa Lathan’s boyfriend in 2006.

Adewale Ogunleye (2007 – 2008)

Adewale Ogunlaye is recognized as an American entrepreneur and former professional football player. He is also the founder of Goal Power Foundation, which aims to expose inner-city youths to different career opportunities. The former football player was allegedly dating Sanaa Lathan from 2007 to 2008.

Tyrese Gibson (2008)

Gibson is an American actor, model and singer. He is known for films like The Fate of The Furious, Baby Boy and Fast Five. He has modelled for Guess and Tommy Hilfiger.

Sanaa and Tyrese were rumoured to be dating in 2008 after arriving at a Hollywood event together. They made their relationship known to the public in October 2014 when they were spotted having dinner at Pizzeria Mozza in Hollywood.

Steve Rifkind (2009 – 2011)

Steve Rifkind is an American entrepreneur. He is the founder and chairman of Loud Records and SRC Records. He is involved in hip-hop and R&B and is associated with famous artists like Akon, Asher Roth and David Banner.

The two reportedly dated in 2009. In 2010 Steve Rifkind proposed to the actress, but the relationship ended one year later, and they called off the engagement. They dated for two years.

French Montana (2015 – 2016)

He is a Moroccan-American rapper known for hits like No stylist, Unforgettable and Aint Worried About Nothing. He is best known for his collaborations with Max B and Rick Ross. French Montana and the actress sparked dating rumours in 2015 after their photos and videos spread on social media.

There were also rumours that the actress was pregnant for French Montana. In a video, the rapper confirmed that the rumours were not true. According to the YouTube video, the rapper said it was the craziest thing he had ever had about himself.

Is Nia Long married to Sanaa Lathan?

No, Nia Long and Sanaa Lathan are friends. The actress has close girlfriends she considers sisters. Her closeness with her female friends, like Nia Long, makes people think she is dating them, which is untrue.

Nia Long is not Sanaa Lathan's spouse, and nothing is going on between them except friendship. She has other female friends, Regina Hall and Melissa De Sousa. It is worthy noting that Sanaa is not queer.

FAQs

Who is Sanaa Lathan? She is an American actor famous for her notable roles in television series like The Twilight Zone and Hit & Run. Where is Sanaa Lathan from? She hails from New York City, New York, United States of America. Who is Sanaa Lathan dating? The actress is not in a relationship with anyone presently. How old is Sanaa Lathan? She is 51 years old as of 2023. Who is Sanaa Lathan’s ex-husband? Her ex-husband is Shemar Moore, an American actor, and they reportedly married for five years. Is Sanaa Lathan gay? No, the actress is straight. Moreover, in past relationships, she only dated men. She has never been in a relationship with a woman. Which college did Sanaa Lathan attend? She went to the University of California and Yale University for higher education. Who are Sanaa Lathan’s parents? Her parents are Eleanor McCoy (mother) and Stan Lathan (father).

Does Sanaa Lathan have a husband? No, she is not married. However, she was once married to Shemar Moore. Since separating from him, she has been in several relationships with celebrities like Denzel Washington and Steve Rifkind.

