Breaking: Matawalle, Top Emir Go Spiritual Over Tinubu's Reelection in 2027

Minister Matawalle expresses confidence in Tinubu’s administration for national progress over the next four years

Thousands gather for prayers at Maradun Palace, seeking stability and leadership success for Nigeria

Emir of Maradun calls for continued prayers and support for effective governance in addressing national challenges

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will deliver greater national progress if given another four years in office.

He made the remarks during a special prayer session held at the Maradun Emirate Palace in Zamfara State shortly after Friday Juma’at prayers, where religious leaders and worshippers gathered to pray for national stability and leadership success.

Matawalle, Top Emir Go Spiritual Over Tinubu's Reelection in 2027

Source: Twitter

Calls for unity and continued prayers

According to a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 2, by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, the event attracted thousands of worshippers who prayed for peace, development and continuity in governance.

Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, said many Nigerians believe the current administration is positioned to bring meaningful transformation to the country.

He also urged citizens to remain steadfast in prayers for the nation, warning against what he described as internal and external challenges facing Nigeria.

In his words:

“We must continue to pray for the development of Nigeria and against any internal or external conspiracies directed at our country and our President. Nothing worthwhile comes easy.”

Emir calls for sustained national supplication

The Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Muhammad Garba Tambari, described President Tinubu as “a blessing to Nigeria” and encouraged citizens to continue praying for the country’s leadership.

He stressed that sustained prayers were essential for peace, unity and divine guidance for leaders at all levels.

The monarch also urged Nigerians to support government efforts in addressing national challenges, while clerics concluded the session with prayers for wisdom, protection and effective governance across the country.

Babachir predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal exited the African Democratic Congress (ADC), condemning the presidential primaries as 'massively rigged' in favour of Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng