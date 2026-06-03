The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another wave of defection in the House of Representatives as two federal lawmakers formally announced their resignation from the party, a development that underscored the growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development came less than 24 hours after the resumption of plenary at the National Assembly after the Sallah recess, a period when a number of political actors in the country have started coalition talks, consultations and strategic repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Rabilu Bala, the lawmaker representing Jama’are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, defected from the APC to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) during the plenary on Wednesday, June 3.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, reads Bala's defection letter on the floor of the House, adding that the lawmaker attributed his decision to the continuous internal disagreements within the ruling party and the need for him to pursue his political ambition elsewhere in the interest of his constituents.

At the same time, the lawmaker representing the Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Abubakar Zango, also resigned from the ruling party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Zango, his decision was based on his conscience and what he described as the larger national interest. He vowed to continue with the discharge of his legislative duties diligently and in line with democratic principles. He assured his constituents that he would never change in effective representation.

In the same vein, another federal lawmaker, Abdullahi, representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State, dumped the APC for the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng