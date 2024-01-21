Tristan Pravong’s age, birthday, family, movies, GF

Tristan Pravong is a young, up-and-coming actor from the United States. He became famous following the horror film The Black Phone, in which he portrayed Bruce Yamada. His skill and dedication have earned the actor a fierce following at a young age. What is Tristan Pravong’s age? Find out more about the actor’s life and background.

Pravong revealed that he recently started martial arts training, which allows him to connect with his body and mind. Additionally, he considers martial arts a big responsibility. He is learning a skill he could use to hurt others but trains himself only to use it in a self-defence situation. Read more about Tristan Pravong’s biography and career.

Full name Tristan Pravong Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 2005 Age 18 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hurst, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor

What is Tristan Pravong’s age?

He is 18 years old as of January 2024. Tristan Pravong was born on 13 May 2005. The American actor’s zodiac sign is Taurus.

Pravong was born in Hurst, Texas, where he still resides. He learned to play the piano when he was younger but has admittedly been inconsistent in practising.

Tristan is the eldest of three children in his family. He has two younger siblings: a brother and a sister. Tristan Pravong’s family immigrated to the United States before he was born.

Pravong revealed that he drew inspiration from his real life when moulding the character of Bruce Yamada in The Black Phone. He, too, played baseball for eight years and loves his family and friends. Like Bruce, he also loves taking his bike to the playground and playing on the swings. He was able to connect with Bruce on a deep level from the start.

Career

Pravong told The Permanent Rain Press that he watched Nickelodeon and Disney Channel growing up, which inspired him to start acting. He said he looked up to Leo Howard and Ross Lynch as a child and found them “so cool”. As an adult, he looks up to Timothee Chalamet, whose acting method inspires him. His favourite Chalamet film is Beautiful Boy.

Tristan started his acting career young. He has been working with three acting coaches intermittently throughout his career. Each coach brings new philosophies and lessons, which Tristan tries to harmonise in his art. He has also attended acting boot camp and various acting classes in Texas.

Pravong gained fame for portraying Bruce Yamada in the mystery horror film The Black Phone. He starred in it alongside Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw. Before this breakthrough role, Pravong had been in a few short films. He is represented by Animal Federation, a management and production company based in Los Angeles and Paris.

Tristan has also amassed a significant following across social media platforms in a short while. He has over 555K followers on Instagram and over 1.2 million on TikTok.

Tristan Pravong’s movies

The budding film star has a few credits under his belt. According to his IMDB page, he has been in two movies and two short films. Here are the roles Pravong has played during his fledgling career:

Film Role Year Forever and a Day Kyrin 2022 The Black Phone Bruce Yamada 2021 Camille vs Roscoe Smith Sparing Partner 2021 I’m Still Here Kyrin 2019

What does Tristan Pravong for President mean?

Tristan Pravong for President is a TikTok trend that started in 2022. The trend came after TikTok users started loving and appreciating Pravong following his horror film. His fans thought he was a good, adorable person who would make a good president of the United States. As such, they started the hashtag and TikTok campaign to make him the leader of the free world.

Upon learning of the campaign, Pravong said he was honoured that his fans thought he would make a good leader. In an Instagram live session, he said he would accept responsibility and lead the nation with great dignity and pride since fans had already elected him. However, it was clear that it was all in jest, and neither Tristan nor the fans meant the actual political position.

FAQs

Who plays Bruce in The Black Phone? The role is played by Tristan Pravong. Who is Tristan Pravong’s sister? Although Pravong has said he has a younger sister, he has yet to reveal her identity. When is Tristan Pravong’s birthday? He was born on 13 May 2005. What is Tristan Pravong’s age? The actor is 18 years old as of January 2024. What movies has Tristan Pravong been in? According to his IMDb profile, he has been in four films: Forever and a Day, The Black Phone, Camille vs Roscoe Smith, and I’m Still Here. Who is Tristan Pravong’s girlfriend? The actor is presumed to be single as of writing.

Tristan Pravong’s age is 18 years old as of January 2024. Although his acting career is still in its early stages, the young actor’s skill has already captivated audiences. He has also proven his dedication to his craft, working with multiple coaches to learn as much as possible. Additionally, Pravong is learning new skills to add to his range to advance his career.

