The son of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, has been selected ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

The 28-year-old underwent a facial surgery at the end of April and is forced to wear a mask at the Mundial

The goalkeeper is among the four goalkeepers chosen, after building a respectable career in Spain

The son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane is set to represent his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Real Madrid legend enjoyed an illustrious World Cup career, featuring in three editions of the tournament.

He inspired France to their first World Cup triumph on home soil in 1998, endured a disappointing group-stage exit in 2002, and guided Les Bleus to the final in 2006, where they were defeated by Italy on penalties.

Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, will represent Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Algeria include Luca Zidane in World Cup squad

Luca Zidane has been named in Algeria's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by head coach Vladimir Petković.

According to French Football Weekly, the 28-year-old Granada goalkeeper is one of three shot-stoppers selected for the tournament as the Desert Foxes prepare for their return to football's biggest stage.

Zidane, the son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane, represented France at youth level from the U16 to U20 categories but never received a senior call-up for Les Bleus.

Since switching his international allegiance, he has earned six senior caps for Algeria and was part of the squad that competed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Real Madrid academy player enjoyed an impressive season with Granada, making 26 appearances in Spain's Segunda División and keeping eight clean sheets.

His place in the World Cup squad had been thrown into doubt after he suffered a fractured jaw and chin. However, the goalkeeper made a swift recovery and returned to training wearing a protective face mask.

His determination and fitness convinced Petković and his coaching staff to retain him in their plans for the tournament.

Zidane will be joined in Algeria's squad by several notable stars, including defender Rayan Aït-Nouri and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

Luca Zidane in action during a friendly match between Algeria and Uruguay at Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy. Photo by: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who now plays for Al Ahli, is expected to lead Algeria's attack as they seek to make an impact at the World Cup, per FIFA.

Algeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers:-

Oussama Benbot, Melvin Mastil and Luca Zidane

Defenders:-

Achref Abada, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Zineddine Belaid, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaïni, Samir Chergui, Jaouen Hadjam, Aissa Mandi and Mohamed Tougai.

Midfielders:-

Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, Fares Chaibi, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui and Ramiz Zerrouki

Forwards:-

Mohamed Amoura, Nadhir Benbouali, Adil Boulbina, Fares Ghedjemis, Amine Gouiri, Riyad Mahrez and Anis Hadj Moussa

CAF opens official investigation

Legit.ng reported that CAF launched an official investigation into a violent incident after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarter-final of AFCON 2025.

The African football governing body confirmed that it had received the official match report and evidence about the violent acts after the match.

Source: Legit.ng