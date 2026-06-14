Judy Austin's ex-husband was recently featured on a podcast; Yul Edochie appeared on a podcast a few weeks back

A snippet of the new episode saw the actress' former husband open up about their marriage and her fondness for Yul before their marriage crashed

A clip also captured the moment Judy's ex-husband broke down on the podcast, igniting reactions on social media

Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has publicly recounted painful details of his marriage, alleging that she was infatuated with actor Yul Edochie while they were still together.

In a snippet from an emotional interview on the HonestBunch podcast, the same platform where Yul spoke about his estranged marriage with his first wife, May, a few weeks ago, Obasi opened up about his crashed union with Judy.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband makes bold claim about Yul Edochie and actress' relationship. Credit: emmanuelobasi/yuledochie/judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Introducing himself, Obasi said, “I’m the former husband to Judy Austin We have two children together. Sometimes I ask myself, wetin man do man?”

He further alleged that Judy would lose focus whenever Yul appeared on television, openly telling him she loved the actor and praising him. Obasi stated he has evidence that the pair were dating “under my roof.”

"Anytime we were watching TV and Yul Edochie appears, Judy won’t concentrate anymore, she’ll be telling me to my face that she loves Yul and be praising him.. I have evidence that they were dating under my Roof”."

To support his claims of his marriage to Judy, Obasi showed old family photos from their wedding.

One of the highlights was the moment Obasi broke down as he was seen dabbing his eyes with a handkerchief.

Recall that he had cried out over being denied access to his children.

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie made his relationship with Judy Austin public in 2022, stirring up trouble in his marriage with May.

Mixed reactions as Judy Austin's ex-husband shares evidence of their marriage in new podcast. Credit: obasiemmanuel

Source: Instagram

The snippet from Judy Austin's ex-husband Obasi's presence on a podcast is here:

Reactions as Judy Austin's ex-husband speaks

Reacting, some netizens urged Obasi to move, while others sympathised with him. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

18wheelersx commented:

"This is for those men out there, that believes their women won’t sleep with another man just because he’s out of reach. All it takes is proximity & for the man to desire her. Point is, any woman wey dey praise man constantly for her man front."

kelechi wrote:

"If you love women more than yourself this the result..It's been over 4 years now move on with your life and forget about her,when your children grow up the will come back to you."

vepson2014 said:

"Very funny man is crying after 4 years . Very emotional man and he truly love Judy but Judy heart seek for validation from Yule. Move on."

Poeticfadil wrote:

"Nonsense. Move on man. You divorced her and whatever she does with her life is not your business. Dnt you have kids with the other woman? Change that rug or handkerchief and mv on with ur life. No amount of crying, lies, truth or narration will make us hate them. Gerrout!"

AC14_08 commented:

"You are crying over a woman? I don't understand? You can't have other women or what? is he impotent or is there something we are missing?"

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng