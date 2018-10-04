Who is Davido’s mother Veronica Adeleke? Hometown, family, is she alive?

Veronica Adeleke was a renowned Nigerian singer and university lecturer. She was best known as singer Davido's mother and the wife to Nigerian billionaire Adedeji Adeleke. Before her demise in 2003, Veronica worked as a lecturer at Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria. She had also founded a band known as David's Band, which released a few tracks.

Davido performs at the O2 Arena on March 5, 2022, in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

While Veronica did not get to see her son soar to the heights of the music industry, she remains immortalized in his songs and his daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke. Who is Davido's mother? Here is a quick look at the late Veronica's life.

Profile summary

Full name Veronica Imade Adeleke Gender Female Date of birth November 23, 1963 Date of death March 6, 2003 Age at the time of death 39 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Benin, Edo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Edo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Husband Adedeji Adeleke Children David and Sharon Adeleke Profession Former lecturer at Babcock University

Veronica Adeleke's biography

Veronica Adeleke was born on November 23, 1963 and was 39 years when she passed on in 2003. Where is Davido's mother's hometown? She was born in Benin, Edo State, in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria. She later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she lived for a few years.

What is Davido's mother's tribe?

Which tribe is Davido's mother? She is of the Edo tribe. The Edo people, also known as the Benin people, are an Edoid ethnic group primarily found in Edo State in southern Nigeria.

Was Davido's mother from Benin?

Was Davido's mum a Nigerian? Yes, she was a Nigerian national by birth. Where is Davido's mother from in Nigeria? She was born in Benin (the Nigerian town in Edo state, not the West African country).

Career

The late lecturer was a PhD holder and a lecturer at Babcock University located in Osun State. After her demise, the university's social science faculty was renamed The Veronica Adeleke School of Social Sciences, which would point to her having held an influential position at the institution.

Who are Davido's father and mother?

The singer's father, Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke, is a famous Yoruba billionaire, business magnate, and educationist. Adedeji spent numerous years in Nigeria's Ministry of Education and holds two doctorates from the Pacific Columbia University, California, and the University of Phoenix.

He is currently the Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, located in Osun state. The institution was established by the Springtime Development Foundation, an organization owned by Adedeji.

Davido's father and mother fell in love and got married sometime in the late 1980s. They were reportedly for about 15 years before her demise in 2003. Their first child together is named Sharon Adeleke, with their second born being renowned singer Davido.

Veronica gave birth to Davido while living in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time, she was 29 years old. She became remarkably close to her son and played a role in his eventual love for music.

Veronica Adeleke's demise

Is Davido's mother still alive? No, she is not. The renowned singer's late mother passed away on March 6, 2003. What happened to Davido's mother? She was said to have died from a cardiac arrest on her husband's 40th birthday. At the time, she was 39 years old. Davido, on the other hand, was 10 years old, a few months shy of his 11th.

Speaking about his mother's demise, the singer stated that he had become a mama's boy since his father was always busy working and travelling. Her demise hit him the hardest, given the close bond the two had developed.

Since her demise, there has never been a copy of Davido's mother's picture online.

Who is Davido's wife?

Davido headlines Manifesto Vol. 16 at Budweiser Stage on August 12, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo: Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

The hugely popular Nigerian singer's love life has been marred by numerous controversies touching on infidelity-related allegations. His most recent relationship was with Chioma Avril Rowland, a well-known Nigerian chef and social media influencer.

Davido and Chioma's relationship began in university back when they were both attending Babcock University. The two dated for a while before making their relationship public. In 2019, Davido proposed to Chioma in London.

A year after the proposal, the duo's relationship hit the rocks after the renowned singer was pictured holding hands and kissing a model named Mya Yafai. Things then got worse when he reportedly had a child with Larrissa Lourenco, a London-based makeup artist. After these allegations, Chioma left Davido and allegedly began dating another man.

What was Davido's mother's net worth?

Not much is known about the late Veronica's net worth. Her celebrity son Davido, on the other hand, is worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her husband, Adedeji, has a net worth of $700 million.

Interesting facts

Here are some interesting facts about Veronica Adeleke.

Her demise was marred by controversy. There are allegations that she died from a drug-induced cardiac arrest.

She was a talented songwriter.

She was a few months away from her 40th birthday when she passed on.

Davido's mother is said to have played a huge role in the singer's love for music. While she passed away when the singer was still quite young, her legacy lives on in the songs he has made about her and his daughter, Veronica.

