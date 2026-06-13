Angela Reed's net worth is reportedly estimated at $12 million. She built her fortune through a successful career as a corporate attorney, strategic real estate investments, and entrepreneurial ventures long before entering the reality TV spotlight. The businesswoman is best known for joining Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Angela Reed Oakley attends Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

With a reported $12 million net worth, Angela Reed is one of the most financially independent newcomers on The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of her debut.

Angela has built multiple successful financial enterprises, including serving as longtime CEO of Right Now Refunds and later launching her own firm, Oakley Financial Consulting .

and later launching her own firm, . Reed is also a founding partner of the Oakley In The Kitchen brand, a culinary and lifestyle venture she co-founded with her husband, former NBA player Charles Oakley.

Profile summary

Full name Angela Reed Oakley Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1981 Age 45 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Harvey, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Margaret Marital status Married Husband Charles Oakley Children 3 University DePaul University Profession Financial consultant, entrepreneur, reality TV personality Net worth $12 million

What is Angela Reed's net worth?

According to Just Jared, Angela Reed has an alleged net worth of approximately $12 million. The estimate reflects her long-standing success in the financial and legal sectors, where she built a career as a corporate consultant and entrepreneur.

How did Angela Oakley make her money?

Angela Reed's financial profile is largely driven by her corporate leadership roles and investment activities. She spent a decade as CEO of Right Now Refunds and currently heads Oakley Financial Consulting, a firm focused on financial management and tax services.

Top 5 facts about Angela Reed. Photo: @dorindadeadly/X (modified by author)

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Angela's net worth is also supported by business interests and assets connected to her husband, retired NBA player Charles Oakley.

Speaking about her transition from the corporate world to reality television, Angela noted that her financial independence was established long before her TV debut. She revealed this during her on-screen introduction and confessional in a March 2025 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as reported by Geo TV:

I am a self-made millionaire. There’s not a dollar I don’t want. I bought five properties that I am currently renovating [and] trying to sell. I will not let go until it’s finished. Because I feel like if I let go, I give up on everything I’ve been working for the past three years.

Angela Reed spotted on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen". Photo: Aeon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During an April 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Angela explained her motivation for joining the show despite her existing wealth:

I've always been about my business first. This platform is just another way to expand the brands we've spent years building.

The entrepreneur further emphasised her continued focus on business and investment-driven growth.

If my business goals require more capital, we look to our investments. My career didn't start with a camera crew; it started with a law degree and a plan.

A look inside Angela Reed's early years

The American entrepreneur is 45 years old as of 2026. Her date of birth is 4 May 1981, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She was born in Harvey, Illinois, United States.

Angela Reed and Charles Oakley attend the Kelli Ferrell Live Cooking Demo & Pop-Up Shop. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Her mother, Margaret, raised her with strong foundational values and supported her early aspirations in the business and corporate world. Reed enrolled at DePaul University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Finance in 2004.

Who is Angela Oakley's husband?

Angela Oakley is married to former NBA player Charles Oakley, a retired basketball star best known for his time with the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. The couple has been married since 30 July 2016.

Angela and Charles met in Chicago at a party. Reflecting on the beginnings of their relationship during her introduction on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angela shared, as also reported by Geo TV:

My husband Charles, he played in the NBA, mainly with the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls. Charles and I met in Chicago at a party. We exchanged numbers, and then I didn't hear from that man for another 10 years when we became neighbors in the same condominium. I feel like our relationship was destined to happen.

Reed offered a more personal look at her husband, highlighting both his NBA career and their home life:

My husband Charles, he played in the NBA, mainly with the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls. Charles cooks, he cleans. He’s like a dream come true!

Charles Oakley and Angela Reed attend the 2nd annual black-tie holiday gala "A Night with the Stars". Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Angela and Charles Oakley share a daughter, Arleigh, and each also has children from previous relationships: Angela's daughter, Amari, and son, Aven, and Charles Oakley's son, Charlie Jr.

FAQs

Who is Angela Reed? She is an American financial consultant, entrepreneur, corporate tax expert, and a reality television personality. What nationality is Angela Reed? She is an American citizen. What is Angela Oakley's age? The entrepreneur is 45 years old as of 2026. What is Angela Oakley's date of birth? She was born on 4 May 1981. Who is Charles Oakley's wife? The retired NBA legend is married to Angela Reed Oakley. How many kids do Angela and Charles Oakley have? The couple has four children in their blended family: their biological daughter, Arleigh; Angela's children, Aven and Ahmauri; and Charles' son, Charlie Jr. Where did Angela Reed go to college? Reed attended DePaul University in Chicago. What is Charles Oakley's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the retired NBA legend has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Angela Reed's net worth has steadily grown over the years, driven by her career in corporate finance and tax management, as well as private business ventures. This includes a decade-long leadership role in tax consulting firms, strategic real estate development, and her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

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