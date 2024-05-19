MC Lyte's net worth, background, siblings, husband and kids

MC Lyte is an American rapper, songwriter, actress, DJ, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is best known as one of the pioneers of female rap and the first female rapper to release a full solo album, Lyte as a Rock, in the late 1980s. She has also accumulated wealth by appearing in TV shows and films. But what is MC Lyte's net worth?

MC Lyte developed a passion for music at the age of 12. She has released hit tracks, including Woman, Paper Thin, Cha Cha Cha, and Eyes Are the Soul. She is the founder of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation and the president of Sunni Gyrl Inc. MC Lyte's net worth reflects her success in the entertainment industry.

Full name Lana Michelle Moorer Nickname MC Lyte Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1970 Age 53 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Aaron Johnson (Rumoured) High School George Vintage High School College Hunter College Profession Rapper, songwriter, philanthropist, actress Net worth $8 million—$9 million Instagram @mclyte Facebook

What is MC Lyte's net worth?

The singer's net worth is alleged to range between $8 million and $9 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alux.com, and The Richest, she has an alleged net worth of $8 million. However, according to the Wealthy Gorilla, her net worth is alleged to be $9 million. She has amassed this wealth through her career as a rapper, actress, songwriter, and businesswoman.

MC Lyte's family background

The American rapper was born in Queens, New York, United States, but her family moved to Brooklyn, New York, United States. She was born on 11 October 1970. As of May 2024, she is 53 years old. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

She is an American of African-American descent. Lyte attended George Vintage High School and later joined Hunter College in New York City.

Career

MC Lyte is a rapper, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur, DJ, and actress. At 14, the American DJ wrote her first song, I Cram to Understand U, released two years later. She gained recognition in 1988 when she released her album Lyte as a Rock with hit singles 10% Dis and Paper Thin.

Her other albums include Eyes on This, Ain't No Other, Seven & Seven, Bad as I Wanna B, and Act Like You Know, among others. MC Lyte has collaborated with several artists, mainly with fellow female artists such as Queen Latifa, Janet Jackson, Brandy, Mary J. Binge, Erika Yancey, and others. Some of her hit tracks include:

Cha Cha Cha

What You Won't Do For Love

I Cram to Understand You

Stop, Look, Listen

Ice Crean Dream

Woo Woo (Party Time)

MC Lyte's movies and TV shows

The American singer has been featured in several movies and TV shows. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of some of the films and TV shows she has been featured in.

Year Movies/TV series Role 2024 One Night Stay Jazmine 2023 Angel Detective Monroe 2021–2022 Partners in Rhyme Lana Crawford 2020 Angie: Lost Girls Pastor Kim 2020 Bad Hair Coral 2017–2018 Queen of the South The Professor 2013 The Dempsey Sisters Taylor Powell 1998–2002 For Your Love Lana 1999 A Luv Tale Aklia 1992 Fly by Night Akusa

Lyte is a philanthropist. She co-founded the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, a non-profit charity. Additionally, she is a member of Black Girls Rock, a non-profit youth empowerment and mentoring organisation.

She is also an entrepreneur who owns Sunni Gyrl Inc., an entertainment firm that manages artists. She is also a DJ and a motivational speaker.

Due to her prowess in music, the rapper has earned several nominations, honours, and awards. For instance, in 1994 and 2004, she was nominated for Grammy Awards. In 1996, she won the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards for the Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video.

In 2013, BET Hip Hop Awards honoured her with the Icon Lifetime Achievement I Am Hip Hop Award.

Who is MC Lyte's husband?

The American actress is unmarried. Who is MC Lyte dating? She is allegedly in a romantic relationship with a tech industry professional, Aaron Johnson. In January 2024, she posted a photo of them wearing matching San Francisco 49ers jerseys. The photo's caption read:

My boo, my love. Super Bowl, let's go.

The Cha Cha Cha singer was previously married to John Wych, an entrepreneur and Marine Corps veteran. The two met on the dating site. They later agreed to meet, and their romantic relationship kicked off.

They engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot in August 2017. The wedding was at the Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, Jamaica. MC Lyte offered an advice to women, where she stated:

It was a fairy tale. I got my king. I would advise women that have their paper straight and not the man to start to pay attention to that.

Are MC Lyte and her husband still together?

The couple parted ways after three years. The singer filed for a divorce in 2020 due to irreconcilable differences. It took three years for it to be finalised.

The rapper shared on her Instagram page on January 2023 why it took too long to be finalised and not as alleged that his ex-husband was attempting to take assets from her. She wrote:

My divorce was not a battle. My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage. Anything that is written or said that states or implies otherwise is untrue and unfair. I do not agree with or support anything that aims to secure clicks and views by crafting slanted messaging at the expense of the reputation of innocent parties.

She continued;

While I made public comments related to the delay in signing papers, I can state that any delay may have been connected to his desire to save the relationship; never to take any of my property.

Who is MC Lyte's daughter?

The rapper does not have kids. However, there have been speculations that Tyre B, an American singer and songwriter, is her daughter, but the two are unrelated.

Fast facts about MC Lyte

How old is MC Lyte? She is 53 years old as of May 2024. Who are MC Lyte's kids? The actress does not have any children. Who are MC Lyte's siblings? She regards Milk Dee and DJ Gizmo of the hip-hop duo Audio Two as her brothers. What is MC Lyte's net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of between $8 million and $9 million. Who is MC Lyte's sister? Her real sister remains a mystery. However, she refers to some ladies, such as June Ambrose and Missy Elliott, as sisters. What happened to MC Lyte's marriage? In 2020, she filed for a divorce from her ex-husband, John Wyche, which was finalised in 2023. What is MC Lyte's daughter's age? She does not have a daughter. What was the award MC Lyte was recognised with from BET? She received the "I AM HIP HOP" Icon Lifetime Achievement from the BET Hip Hop Awards.

MC Lyte's net worth has tremendously grown since making a career breakthrough as a rapper and actress. She has worked with notable artists such as Queen Latifa, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

