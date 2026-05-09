A lady celebrated as she finally bagged her degree from the National Open University of Nigeria after eight years

She opened up about her journey at the National Open University, which came after she got her OND qualification

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully bagged her degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited eight years before rounding up her Bachelor’s degree at the university.

National Open University Student Who Gained Admission in 2018 Bags Degree after 8 Years, Posts Story

Source: TikTok

NOUN student bags bachelor’s degree, shares experience

Identified as @the.midedavies on TikTok, the lady shared how she rounded off her national diploma in 2017 and decided to further her education with a BSc. in NOUN.

She wrote:

"A week ago i graduated from National open university of Nigeria (NOUN) It took me forever but I did it anyways , delay not denial .

"After my ND in 2017 , I decided to start afresh by going for a B.sc program in 2018 , instead of going for my HND program like my peers did. My B.sc took a lot of struggles, prayers , lots of tears and hard work ,I finally graduated in the most beautiful way.

"Thank you Ya Robil I began this journey in 2018 with Bismillah and there is no way I was going to stop without getting to the end ,Because every bismilah ends with Alhamdulilah. Now it’s my turn to say Alhamdulillah, GOD DID 😭 I remember finishing my project in 2023 and my name is still no where to be found on the graduating list . And finally my name appeared on the Class of 2025 Convocation list.

"It took me EIGHT LONG YEARS to earn my certificate, a programme meant to last for 4 years , regardless I was never going to give up !! It’s Better late than NEVER . I finally Did , God Did And of course I did it with my favourite human in the world !!! My Mum ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Okay yeah ,

"This is the point where you say congratulations Thank You God For Yet Another Blessing !!!! Davies Oluwatosin Olamide👩‍🎓 B.sc ( Hons ) Business Administration . And don’t forget also A national diploma ( ND ) holder."

Netizens celebrate NOUN graduate

HERBIKEHERDAI said:

"Congratulations dear. We in same boat, mine took me 9 years matric number NOU17……., my friends graduated 5 years ago but am grateful to be alive to witness it. Class of 2026."

Desirelove said:

"Congratulations🥰 🎉 Noun is not for the weak oo I’m writing my final year exams and hope noting delay me in that school."

Igbayi said:

"NOUN is not for the weak. Congratulations mama."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng