Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Brentford

City beat Brentford 3-0 to secure vital three points with goals from Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush

The victory reduces the gap behind Arsenal to two points and puts pressure on the Gunners ahead of facing West Ham

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League champion after Manchester City scored a big victory over Brentford.

The Citizens secured vital three points in the title race with a 3-0 win over Brentford, thanks to goals from Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

Jeremy Doku led Manchester City to victory over Brentford. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

City’s victory means that they reduced the gap behind Arsenal on the Premier League table to two points, with both teams having three matches left.

Arsenal have a chance to extend the lead again if they beat West Ham on Sunday or throw the title race back in City’s hands if they draw or lose.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction after Manchester City reduced the gap behind Arsenal to two points.

The Gunners’ chances of winning dropped from about 7% without kicking a ball to about 79%, though they still have a massive chance of winning the title.

City’s chances of winning skyrocketed to above 20%, having been at 13% before the match as they keep fighting for the title until the very end.

The result today is double-faced: they put the disappointing 3-3 draw against Everton behind them, but it makes it even worse as they could have returned to the top of the table.

Guardiola speaks after City’s win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he loves the situation he currently is in as the worst that could happen is his team finish second.

“I love it. I love to be here again. Finish minimum second again this season, so I love to be here,” he said as quoted by Hayters TV.

“I didn’t enjoy last season, in that moment we are fighting to qualify for the Champions League, it was so difficult.”

The Spanish boss dismissed the claims that he is under pressure in the final days of the season, claiming he has done his part and they need Arsenal to drop points.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after Manchester City beat Brentford. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

“Tension? No. I feel like the job has been well done. It’s not in our hands now, so they [Arsenal] have to drop points,” he added.

“The only thing we can do is Wednesday win again, play the final of the FA Cup, Bournemouth, which in this moment is not the best place to go, Aston Villa. Our calendar is really, really demanding.”

Guardiola left the press conference with his arms crossed over his head and he said “Come on You Irons” as a show of support for West Ham ahead of their match against Arsenal.

Arteta speaks ahead of PL return

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Paris Saint-Germain being Arsenal’s opponent in the UEFA Champions League final.

Arteta admitted that he expected a tough match, but confirmed that his focus has immediately shifted to the Premier League as the title race gets intense.

Source: Legit.ng