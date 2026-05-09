Real Madrid reportedly is in talks with Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho over a sensational return to the club

The Benfica manager is said to want full control of the squad, dressing room and medical department before accepting the offer

Reports claimed the former Chelsea coach would walk away if even one of his demands are not met

Real Madrid have reportedly initiated talks with Jose Mourinho over a possible return to Spain, as the Portuguese manager is only willing to come back if several key conditions are met.

The Spanish giant parted ways with Liverpool legend, Xabi Alonso, just months after appointing the former midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu and replaced him with another ex-player, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid are currently in talks with Jose Mourinho about a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid are currently struggling under Arbeloa as the European giants are on course to finish a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

There has been unrest in the camp of Real Madrid from players fighting during training and fans calling for the sack of France international Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona can secure the La Liga title if they defeat Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico clash at the Camp Nou. Some players have even reportedly referred to the manager as “cone” behind the scenes.

Mourinho gives demands to return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a sensational return for Jose Mourinho as the club searches for a manager capable of stabilising the team.

Mourinho, who won three trophies during his first spell at the club between 2010 and 2013, is believed to be the preferred candidate of president Florentino Perez.

According to BBC, Perez recently held a video conference with Mourinho, with super-agent Jorge Mendes also involved in the discussions.

During the talks, the Portuguese manager reportedly presented a series of demands before agreeing to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of Mourinho’s key conditions is a minimum two-year contract, along with full authority over squad and dressing-room decisions.

The former Manchester United boss is also said to oppose player influence on team selection and to want complete control over football matters.

Mourinho reportedly plans to arrive with his own coaching staff, although he would not oppose Alvaro Arbeloa remaining at the club in another capacity. However, fitness coach Antonio Pintus could reportedly leave if Mourinho takes charge.

The former Chelsea manager is also demanding major restructuring within the club’s medical department after concerns over the number of injuries suffered by players this season. Reports suggest Mourinho wants direct involvement with the medical staff and greater oversight regarding player fitness and recovery, per GOAL.

Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Seven players could also reportedly leave the club should Mourinho return, as the Portuguese coach allegedly does not consider them part of his long-term project.

Mourinho is also said to want direct communication only with Perez rather than dealing with multiple club officials, an issue that reportedly frustrated him during his previous spell in Madrid.

Allegri emerges as top target

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on bringing in an experienced coach capable of managing the club’s star-studded squad.

Madrid appointed Arbeloa in January 2026 following the dismissal of former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, but results have failed to meet expectations.

Source: Legit.ng