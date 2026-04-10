How Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split, reunited, and found their way back
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have long been considered one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, with their relationship journey spanning over two decades. The couple, who married in 2000, shocked fans when they announced their separation in 2017, only to reconcile quietly five years later.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A timeline of love and resilience
- 1999: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor meet and start dating
- 2000: The couple ties the knot
- April 2002: Ben and Christine welcome their first child
- July 2005: The couple's son Quinlin is born
- 2017: Ben and Christine split
- 2020–2022: The couple reunite
- 2023–Present: The couple continues as a stronger family unit
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- The pair first met in 1999 while filming an unaired television pilot, and got engaged six months later.
- They tied the knot in an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, on 13 May 2000.
- After 17 years of marriage, they announced their split in May 2017.
- In February 2022, Ben Stiller confirmed they had moved back in together and reconciled.
Profile summary
Full name
Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller
Christine Joan Taylor
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
30 November 1965
30 July 1971
Age
60 years old (as of April 2026)
54 years old (as of April 2026)
Place of birth
New York City, New York, USA
Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
White
Mother
Anne Meara
Joan Taylor
Father
Jerry Stiller
Albert E. Taylor III
Relationship status
Married
Married
Profession
Actor, director, film producer
Actress
Children
2
2
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A timeline of love and resilience
The relationship between Ben Stiller, an actor, comedian, and film producer, and Christine Taylor, an actress, is a rare Hollywood tale of a second chance. While their 2017 split shocked the fans, their reunion was an organic process rooted in their long-standing friendship. Here is their relationship journey and how they navigated their unique path.
1999: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor meet and start dating
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's spark ignited in 1999 on the set of Heat Vision and Jack, a pilot that never actually aired. Despite the show's failure, the romance was an immediate success. Stiller later admitted to Parade in 2013 that it was "love at first sight." He added that the relationship "hit him out of the blue."
Taylor accompanied the American actor to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Stiller had been nominated for four awards for his role in There's Something About Mary.
2000: The couple ties the knot
The couple dated for six months and got engaged. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's wedding was on 13 May 2000. They chose a romantic, private setting in Kauai, Hawaii, surrounded by close friends and family. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023, Christine said:
We got married very quickly after meeting each other. We had known each other for six months, got engaged, married within the year, and had Ella the next year.
Their chemistry extended to the big screen, as they starred together in several movies. Ben and Christine starred in Zoolander 1, with Christine playing Matilda and Ben playing Derek. They have also starred in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, and Zoolander 2.
April 2002: Ben and Christine welcome their first child
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella Olivia Stiller, on 9 April 2002. She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Ella is 23 years old as of April 2026 and is a voice actress. According to her IMDb profile, she is known for starring in Hubie Halloween, Escape at Dannemora, Friday, and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.
July 2005: The couple's son Quinlin is born
Christine and Ben welcomed their son Quinlin Dempsey Stiller on 10 July 2005 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of April 2026, he is 20 years old. Like his older sister, Ella, Quinlin is a voice actor.
2017: Ben and Christine split
After nearly two decades of marriage, the public was stunned when Ben and Christine released a joint statement in May 2017 announcing their decision to part ways. According to The Guardian, they stated:
With tremendous love and respect for each other and for the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have decided to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents.
Although there was no scandal, sources such as Entertainment Tonight that the pressures of their demanding careers and individual growth had led them to an "impasse." Despite the split, they never officially filed for divorce, keeping the door open for the future.
Following the separation, Ben and Christine lived separate lives but remained committed co-parents. They continued to appear together occasionally at public events, showing a united front for their family. In an interview with The New York Times published on 11 January 2025, Stiller explained their 2017 split:
When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren't in that relationship, and how much I loved our family unit. It was like three or four years that we weren't together, but we were always connected.
2020–2022: The couple reunite
The turning point in their relationship came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor found their way back to each other during the 2020 lockdowns.
Like many families, they chose to live together for practical reasons, so they could both spend time with their kids. The American comedian moved back into the family home during the pandemic. In a 2022 interview with Esquire, Ben confirmed the reconciliation:
We were separated and got back together, and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.
2023–Present: The couple continues as a stronger family unit
Since their reunion, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been together and seem happy. As of 2026, they find themselves in a season of life focused on their adult children.
Their daughter, Ella Olivia, and son, Quinlin Dempsey, often join them for high-profile New York events. The couple has been spotted frequently at NBA games and film premieres, looking more settled than ever.
FAQs
- Who is Ben Stiller? He is a renowned actor, comedian, and film producer from the United States.
- Who is Christine Taylor? She is an American actress best known for her roles in The Brady Bunch Movie, The Craft, and Arrested Development.
- What is Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's age? Ben is 60 years old, while Christine is 54 years old as of April 2026.
- Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, how did they meet? The spark ignited in 1999 on the set of Heat Vision and Jack, a pilot that never actually aired.
- What happened between Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor? They separated in 2017 after nearly two decades of marriage, citing mutual respect and love rather than conflict.
- Is Ben Stiller back with Christine Taylor? They reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic after living together again.
- Are Christine and Ben still together? Ben Stiller and Christine have been officially reconciled since 2022 and remain a committed couple.
- Who are Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's kids? The pair have two children: daughter Ella Olivia and son Quinlin Dempsey.
The story of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor is a rare example of a Hollywood relationship that survived separation and emerged stronger. By prioritising their friendship and their children, they managed to rebuild a marriage that is now stronger for having weathered the storm.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.