2027 Elections: Lagosians Unite for Tinubu as Lawmaker Declares Bid

APC supporters and others in Eti-Osa, Lagos, gathered at a rally to endorse President Tinubu, deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat and Lagos lawmaker Noheem Adams ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party leaders declared “no vacancy” in the presidency and reaffirmed Adams as the APC consensus candidate for Eti-Osa Constituency I.

The lawmaker thanked supporters and credited Tinubu’s coastal road project for increasing support for the president in the constituency

Eti-Osa, Lagos state - Thousands of residents in the Eti-Osa area of Lagos gathered over the weekend to declare support for President Bola Tinubu, Lagos deputy governor and governorship hopeful Obafemi Hamzat, and state lawmaker Noheem Adams ahead of the 2027 elections.

The rally, organised by leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eti-Osa Constituency I, drew party officials, traditional rulers, residents’ associations and supporters from across the constituency, a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 9 indicates.

Lagos Assembly Majority Leader Noheem Adams addresses residents and party supporters at a packed APC gathering in Eti-Osa over the weekend. Photo: Noheem Adams

Source: UGC

Among those present were members of the APC Central Working Committee in Eti-Osa led by Murphy Adetoro, local government chairmen, ward leaders and representatives of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA).

APC leaders endorse Tinubu, Hamzat and Adams

Speaking at the event, APC leaders declared there was “no vacancy” in the presidency and pledged support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

They also backed Hamzat as the preferred successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and reaffirmed support for Adams, who currently serves as majority leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Adetoro said party structures across the constituency had already written to the APC leadership in Lagos endorsing Adams as the consensus candidate for the assembly seat.

“What we are doing today is a rehearsal of what is going to happen on the day of the primary election,” he told supporters at the rally.

He said Tinubu’s achievements in office had strengthened support for the president in the constituency, adding that APC members were determined to secure victory in Lagos in 2027.

Residents praise Adams’ role in constituency

Community leaders at the rally described Adams as a key figure in the constituency, citing his intervention in local issues and engagement with residents.

Former lawmaker Yahaya Dosunmu said the level of support shown at the gathering reflected growing confidence in the lawmaker.

He also expressed hope that Eti-Osa could produce the next speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

LERSA President Sulyman Bello said Adams had earned broad support among residents, particularly after intervening in a dispute involving a planned estate demolition in the area.

“With his position at the House, it is dangerous to send a fresh member,” Bello said, adding that residents hoped to see Adams attain a higher leadership position in the assembly.

Arewa group mobilises support

An Arewa group in the constituency also declared support for Adams, saying it had mobilised about 1,500 members across the three local councils in the area to back the lawmaker.

In his remarks, Adams thanked party leaders, traditional rulers and residents for the endorsement, describing it as a call to do more if re-elected.

He also praised Tinubu for infrastructure projects in the area, including the coastal road development, which he said had improved support for the president in the constituency.

Traditional rulers, APC leaders and residents attend a rally in Eti-Osa as party stakeholders declare support for Tinubu’s re-election bid. Photo credit: Noheem Adams

Source: UGC

Hamzat gets Tinubu’s endorsement as next Lagos governor

In another report, Lagos deputy governor Hamzat has received the backing of President Tinubu following a meeting with the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Hamzat disclosed the development after the delegation, led by GAC chairman Prince Tajudeen Olusi, presented him to the President.

Source: Legit.ng