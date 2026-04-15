Usher and Jenn Goicoechea, and why they snuck off to get married right after the Super Bowl
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea made headlines around the world when they turned the biggest night in American football into their own personal celebration. The R&B singer and his longtime partner quietly exchanged vows in a Las Vegas chapel following his performance at the Super Bowl 2023 half-time show in February 2024. Two years on, the couple remains one of the music industry's most respected pairs, proving their deep, long-standing commitment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Usher and Jenn Goicoechea: From the Super Bowl touchdown to the altar
- 2016–2018: The two are photographed together
- 2019: Usher and Jenn Goicoechea confirm their romance
- 2020: The couple announced they were expecting their first child
- 2021: Usher and Goicoechea's son Sire Castrello is born
- 2023: Usher publicly affirms Jennifer
- February 2024: The couple says "I Do" in Las Vegas
- 2025–2026: The couple continues to navigate life and career together
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were first romantically linked in 2019.
- They dated for 5 years before tying the knot on 11 February 2024, just hours after his performance at Allegiant Stadium.
- They share two children: a daughter Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and a son Sire Castrello, born in 2021.
Profile summary
Full name
Usher Raymond IV
Jennifer Jean Goicoechea
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
14 October 1978
13 October 1983
Age
47 years old (as of April 2026)
42 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Libra
Place of birth
Dallas, Texas, United States
Miami, Florida, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
170
Marital status
Married
Married
Partner
Jenn Goicoechea
Usher Raymond IV
Children
4
2
Profession
Singer, songwriter, dancer, actor
Music executive
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea: From the Super Bowl touchdown to the altar
The journey of American actor and singer-songwriter Usher and Jenn Goicoechea, a music executive, is rooted in the music industry. Unlike many celebrity romances, theirs began with a professional foundation and mutual respect for music. Usher and Jenn Goicoechea's wedding was an event no one saw coming.
After delivering a breathtaking half-time show, the singer skipped the traditional lavish after-parties and headed to a local wedding chapel. The couple obtained a marriage licence in Clark County just days before the game. Usher and Jenn Goicoechea have two children: Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello. Here is a breakdown of their love story.
2016–2018: The two are photographed together
Usher and Jennifer were first photographed together in 2016 at a nightclub, though they were merely friends and colleagues at the time. In the snap, the R&B singer leaned down while the music executive covered her mouth as she whispered into his ear. Jenn captioned her Instagram post at the time:
Not sure what I'm saying or who I'm speaking to. But my nails look good.
Two years later, Usher and Goicoechea posed again in Atlanta, as captured on Goicoechea's social media. In the photo, Goicoechea stood between two pals while Usher laughed. She captioned the photo on Instagram, "Boys club."
2019: Usher and Jenn Goicoechea confirm their romance
The pair sparked romance rumours when they were photographed together at Keith Thomas' party in Atlanta in June 2019. Usher and Jenn seemingly confirmed their relationship status a few months later. By October 2019, they were spotted kissing at the Hollywood Bowl, effectively confirming they were an item. Jennifer Johnson captioned the photo on Instagram:
Cause she's such a good kisser! Caught a rare moment with @Usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings! On 35mm film.
2020: The couple announced they were expecting their first child
According to Us Weekly, Usher and Goicoechea were expecting their first child together. The two were spotted in Los Angeles with Goicoechea's baby bump on display. A close source to the couple told Us:
They are thrilled and very excited.
In September 2020, they welcomed their first child together, Sovereign Bo. Usher posted a photo of the baby's hand with the caption:
We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. Isn't She Lovely by Stevie Wonder on repeat.
2021: Usher and Goicoechea's son Sire Castrello is born
In May 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. Jenn Goicoechea posted on Instagram:
Another one’ in my DJ Khaled voice.
Just a year later, in September 2021, their son, Sire Castrello, was born. The R&B star often credits Jennifer for helping him find balance as a father of four, including his two elder sons from a previous marriage.
2023: Usher publicly affirms Jennifer
Usher opened up in a People interview published on 7 November 2023. He praised Jenn as an amazing partner and best friend.
I have an amazing partner, a support system.
The American actor credited Jenn for her support through parenting challenges and career highs. He continued:
We have an amazing dynamic in our relationship, where I'm still passionate about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man, dealing with children and the dynamic of how you communicate with them.
February 2024: The couple says "I Do" in Las Vegas
Jenn and Usher exchanged their vows on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, right after rocking the Super Bowl half-time stage. The wedding was a private affair, witnessed by Usher's mother, Jonnetta Patton.
The couple looked sharp, with Usher in a sleek tuxedo and Jenn in a white pantsuit featuring a custom veil. Speaking to People shortly before the nuptials, Usher explained the decision to formalise their bond:
We've obviously made a commitment to life together for life because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.
2025–2026: The couple continues to navigate life and career together
As of 2026, the couple's marriage remains strong as they navigate their family life and careers. Jennifer continues to be a powerhouse in the music industry, having previously served as the Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records.
The music executive's expertise has often been cited as a key factor in the strategic success of Usher's recent projects and his highly successful Las Vegas residency. Usher Raymond and Jen are frequently seen supporting one another at industry events.
FAQs
- Who is Usher's new wife? His wife is Jennifer Goicoechea, a prominent music executive who has worked with stars like Ciara.
- Is Usher's wife Hispanic? The music producer has Hispanic heritage; her father is Puerto Rican, and her mother is Italian.
- What happened with Usher's wife? Jennifer and Usher successfully transitioned from a long-term relationship to marriage in 2024 and are currently raising their two children together.
- Is Usher still married to Jennifer? As of 2026, the couple remains happily married.
- What is Usher's wife's age difference? Usher and Jenn's age difference is approximately 5 years. He was born in 1978, and she was born in 1983.
- How long have Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher been together? They have been romantically linked since 2019, making it roughly seven years of partnership.
- How did Usher meet Jennifer Goicoechea? They met through the music industry circuit, and their first public photo together dates back to 2016.
- What does Jennifer Goicoechea do for a living? She is a successful A&R executive and was previously a director at ASCAP.
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea represent a modern power couple that prioritises privacy and family above all else. Their decision to marry away from the cameras of the Super Bowl stage speaks to a relationship built on genuine connection rather than public spectacle. As they continue their journey in 2026, their love story remains one of the most stable and inspiring in the world of entertainment.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.