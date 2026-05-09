Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who recently defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has reacted to the announcement of the zoning of his new party's presidential ticket.

Kwankwaso, who was present at the party's national convention in Abuja, where the zoning was announced on Saturday, May 9, accepted the decision of the party during his address to party members.

Rabiu Kwankwaso welcomes zoning of the NDC presidential ticket to the South Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

At the NDC, Peter Obi has been popularly projected to flag the party's presidential ticket while Kwankwaso was expected to be his running mate in the poll.

Kwankwaso and Obi have earlier left the NNPP and the Labour Party in actualising their 2027 presidential ambition and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). However, the ADC, which is spearheaded by Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, who had vowed to be on the ballot in 2027, refused to zone its presidential ticket.

Obi and Kwankwaso had suspected that the ADC primary would favour Atiku and decided to move to the NDC ahead of the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The acceptance of Kwankwaso of the NDC's zoning has started generating responses from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Koko maintained that Kwankwaso made the greatest sacrifice:

"Kwankwaso gave up his presidency for Nigeria to gain a president. That is not politics. That is a sacrifice. The North just handed the South the most powerful endorsement in 2027."

Robimefo commended the former presidential candidate for the decision:

"Well said, Senator RMK! Zoning the presidential ticket to the South for 2027 is a bold and unifying move. It promotes equity, fairness, and national cohesion in our democracy. Power must rotate to give every region a true sense of belonging. is OK!"

Kesitywtv raised concerns over leadership qualities above zoning in the party:

"In the end, zoning decisions are only one part of the bigger question; leadership quality and governance delivery will still define the 2027 race."

Valentine Nwawuba said the former governor of Kano has won the heart of the southerners:

"Rmk is gradually winning the hearts of the southerners come 2031 with this strategic acceptance to be Obi 2027, running mate."

Nneka Okeke commended the alliance:

"Peter Obi 2027 - 2031! It's a task that must be done! Let us consolidate for the future of Nigeria! No Retreat No Surrender!!! Nigeria Is OK?"

You can see the video of his acceptance on X here:

Source: Legit.ng