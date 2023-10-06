Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's biography: meet Usher's eldest son

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V is an American celebrity kid. He is best known as the eldest son of the prominent R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, actor Usher Terry Raymond IV, and fashion stylist Tameka Foster. His father has won several awards, including American Music Awards, ASCAP Latin Awards and BET Awards.

The singer and his son attend the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V has gained public attention since birth due to his parents' popularity. His parents married in 2007 and divorced in 2009. Usher's son currently lives in Atlanta, United States, with his father.

Profile summary

Full name Usher "Cinco" Raymond V Gender Male Date of birth 26 November 2007 Age 15 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Atlanta, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Usher Raymond IV Mother Tameka Foster Siblings 5

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's biography

The celebrity kid was born on 26 November 2007 in the United States. Usher Cinco Raymond V's age is 15 years old as of October 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's parents

The singer and Tameka Foster are at The Core Club to celebrate the launch of the inaugural Q Prize. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

His parents are Usher Raymond IV and Tameka Foster. His father is an American singer, songwriter, actor and dancer. He has released several hit tracks such as You Make Me Wanna, Confessions and Moving Mountains.

Cinco's mum is a fashion stylist who has worked with celebrities such as Jay Z, Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Lauryn Hill and Nas. She was also a personal stylist for her ex-husband, Usher.

Raymond IV and Tameka began dating in 2005 and married on 3 August 2007 in a civil marriage. They later held a wedding ceremony on 1 September 2007 at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, USA. They got divorced in November 2009.

Following the divorce, the singer was granted primary custody of the kids in 2012. In August 2013, Foster went to court to seek temporary primary custody of the children after Cinco nearly died in his father's swimming pool. However, her plea was denied.

The celebrity kid has five siblings: one blood sibling and four half-siblings. Naviyd Ely Raymond is his younger blood brother, Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello are his half-siblings from his father's relationship with Jenn Goicoechea.

He also has three siblings from his mother's first marriage with Ryan Glover. They are Ryan Glover Jr., Darrin Glover and Kile Glover. In 2012, one of his half-siblings, Kile Glover, died in a jet-ski accident.

Why is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V famous?

He is popularly known for being the oldest son of the American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and entrepreneur Usher Raymond IV and stylist Tameka Foster. Usher's oldest son has not yet established a career, as he is still in school.

The singer (C) and his sons Cinco (L) and Naviyd Raymond (R) attend the Healthy Thanksgiving Meals giveaway event in Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Usher "Cinco" Raymond V

Who is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V? He is a celebrity kid from the United States. When is Usher Cinco Raymond V's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 26 November. How old is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V? He is 15 years old as of October 2023. What is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. What is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's nationality? Usher's kid is an American citizen. What is Usher "Cinco" Raymond V's ethnicity? He is of African-American descent.

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V is a celebrity kid known for being the eldest son of Usher Raymond IV. His parents divorced in 2009, and his father was granted primary custody over him. He currently resides in Atlanta, United States.

