Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo reportedly died after a long battle with cancer in Lagos at age 40

His passing has drawn renewed attention to footballers who also lost their lives to cancer

From Pelé to Sol Bamba, the list spans legends, captains, and rising talents cut short by illness

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning after reports that Alexx Ekubo has died following a long battle with cancer.

The 40-year-old actor, known for his standout roles in film and music videos, reportedly passed away in a Lagos hospital, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.

Nigerian film star Alexx Ekubo has died, reportedly after a long battle with cancer. Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Known for roles in Weekend Getaway and the Johnny music video by Yemi Alade, Ekubo built a strong presence in Nollywood and beyond.

According to BBC News, his death has triggered tributes across Nigeria’s entertainment scene, with colleagues and fans reflecting on his career and influence.

Alexx’s demise has reopened conversations around cancer and how it cuts across different worlds, from entertainment to sport.

The actor’s passing feels personal for many who followed his work, but it also fits into a wider pattern of public figures lost to the illness far too early.

Football has its own list of painful stories. Over the years, several well-known players have died after battling different forms of cancer, leaving behind legacies that still shape the game today.

Some were global icons who defined generations. Others were respected professionals or young prospects just starting out.

The common thread is how sudden and unforgiving the illness can be, no matter the level of fame or success.

6 famous footballers who died of cancer

Following Alexx's death, Legit.ng has drawn a list of footballers who have also tragically passed away due to cancer.

1. Pelé

The Brazilian legend died in 2022 after complications from colon cancer. Sky Sports reports.

Brazilian legend and three-time World Cup winner Pele died in December 2022 after a long battle with colon cancer. Photo by Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

A three-time World Cup winner, he remains one of the most influential figures in football history. His passing marked the end of an era that stretched across generations.

2. Johan Cruyff

Cruyff died in 2016 after battling lung cancer.

The Dutch and Barcelona legend wasn’t just a player, he reshaped how football is played and understood through “Total Football,” influencing modern coaching philosophy at the highest level.

3. Gianluca Vialli

The former Italy, Chelsea, and Sampdoria striker passed away in 2023 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli became widely respected for his openness during treatment and his strength off the pitch as much as his success on it.

4. Bobby Moore

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain died in 1993 at age 51 after colorectal cancer.

Known for his leadership and calm defending style, Moore is still regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever captains.

5. Sol Bamba

Bamba passed away in 2024 after a battle with cancer.

The former Cardiff City and Leeds United defender was admired for his presence on the pitch and his leadership in the dressing room across multiple clubs.

6. Dylan Tombides

Tombides died in 2014 at just 20 after a three-year fight with testicular cancer.

A West Ham academy striker, he was seen as a promising talent whose career was cut short far too early.

Pelé, Cruyff, Vialli, Bobby Moore, Sol Bamba, and Dylan Tombides each left the game in very different circumstances, but cancer shaped the final chapter of their lives in a way that connected them.

Some had already built global legacies. Others were still chasing what they could have become.

What they all shared was a fight that extended beyond the pitch, watched closely by fans who had followed their journeys for years.

Video of Alexx Ekubo at wedding trends after death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared a touching throwback video of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo attending his sister’s wedding months before his death.

While the actor appeared joyful during the family celebration, fans have noted details about his physical health that went unnoticed at the time.

Source: Legit.ng