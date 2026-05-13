Frank Onyeka is reportedly set to complete a permanent move to Coventry City after promotion to the Premier League

Brentford are expected to receive around £9 million for the Super Eagles midfielder

Frank Lampard has praised Onyeka’s professionalism and influence during Coventry’s title-winning campaign

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka is reportedly on the verge of sealing a lucrative permanent move to newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City after impressing during his loan spell.

Coventry City secured a return to the Premier League after winning the Championship title, automatically triggering the obligation-to-buy clause included in Onyeka’s loan agreement from Brentford.

Super Eagles star set to secure lucrative deal to join newly promoted Premier League club. Photo: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian midfielder is now expected to sign a three-year contract with the option of an additional season.

Coventry to pay Brentford £9 million

According to Allnigeriasoccer, there is “no going back” on Onyeka’s permanent switch to the Sky Blues following the club’s successful promotion campaign.

Brentford are reportedly set to receive around £9 million for sanctioning Onyeka’s permanent departure before the expiration of his contract.

As seen on Coventry's official website, the 28-year-old joined the English club during the winter transfer window after struggling for regular opportunities at Brentford earlier in the season,

Despite arriving midway through the campaign, Onyeka quickly became one of Frank Lampard’s most trusted midfielders as Coventry pushed for promotion.

The Nigeria international made 14 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues and scored once during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Derby County, per Sofascore.

His stunning curled strike from the edge of the box was later shortlisted for Coventry City’s Goal of the Season and Championship's Goal of the Month award.

Voting for the latter award closed on May 11, with the winner expected to be announced soon.

Onyeka helped Coventry win Championship title

Onyeka played a major role as Coventry secured promotion back to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues confirmed promotion with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers before sealing the Championship title after thrashing Portsmouth 5-1.

Lampard’s side maintained their strong form afterwards, including a convincing 3-1 victory over Wrexham.

Frank Onyeka enjoyed a successful loan spell at Coventry City. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The former Chelsea manager has repeatedly praised Onyeka’s impact both on and off the pitch since his arrival at the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lampard described the Nigerian midfielder as a key figure in restoring balance to Coventry’s midfield.

“Frank has been brilliant,” Lampard said.

“He was a profile of a player we needed in that moment and he’s come in and given us everything we need.”

Lampard also praised Onyeka’s attitude and humility despite his Premier League and international experience.

“He’s come in and just breezed into the squad and the dressing room,” the Coventry manager added.

“He’s come down from the Premier League as an international player and he is so humble.”

Onyeka struggled for minutes at Brentford

Before moving to Coventry, Onyeka endured a frustrating season at Brentford.

The midfielder made only six Premier League appearances for the Bees, with all coming from the bench for a combined total of just 88 minutes, per Sofascore.

He featured more regularly in domestic cup competitions, playing three League Cup matches.

Earlier in the season, while on international duty with Nigeria, Onyeka admitted his frustration to SportsBoom.com over limited playing time.

“Every player gets frustrated when they are not playing, and I am no exception,” he said.

The midfielder had previously enjoyed more regular football during a loan spell at Bundesliga side Augsburg, where he played 31 league matches.

Onyeka initially returned to Brentford uncertain about his future following the departure of former manager Thomas Frank.

Since joining Brentford in 2021, the Nigerian has made 87 competitive appearances for the club.

Super Eagles continue to rely on Onyeka

Legit.ng previously reported that the energetic midfielder played a crucial role in Nigeria’s run to a bronze medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Known for his relentless pressing and tactical discipline, Onyeka has become an important part of coach Eric Chelle’s midfield structure. His experience and work rate are expected to remain vital as Nigeria continue preparations for the Unity Cup and future international tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng