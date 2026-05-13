A clip of Teddy A's steamy scenes with an actress in an upcoming movie recently surfaced on social media

The BBNaija reality star and actor also reacted to the video, with a message to his supporters while mentioning Alexx Ekubo

The steamy clip has stirred reactions as some netizens compared it with the backlash his estranged wife Bambam faced online over on-screen kisses

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actor Tope Teddy Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has sparked heated reactions on social media X, formerly Twitter, over a short clip of him and a female colleague's steamy scenes from an upcoming movie that emerged online.

The short clip featured Teddy A passionately kissing scenes with a female co-star, also stirred a reaction from the reality star, who hinted at a delay in releasing the new movie as the movie industry mourns Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's death.

Teddy A reacts to a clip of steamy scenes with an actress in new movie. Credit: teddya/bambam

Source: Instagram

"Relax, it’ll be out tomorrow or Thursday instead. We’re still mourning the loss of Alex," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Teddy A set tongues wagging online after sharing a cosy photo of himself with an unidentified woman.

The image, posted on Monday, April 4, showed the former Big Brother Naija housemate holding the woman closely.

While Teddy A did not provide any context about the woman in the photo, the internet quickly began to read between the lines.

Teddy A sparks reactions over clip of him kissing an actress in new movie. Credit: iamteddya

Source: Instagram

Teddy A's reaction and a clip of his streamy scene with a female actress are below:

Reactions to Teddy A's streamy clip with actress

The short clip, however, sparked reactions from social media users as many compared him with his estranged wife and actress BamBam for on-screen kisses. Some netizens argued that Teddy A should also face the criticism that trailed his estranged wife's steamy scenes in movies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

SabiPharmacist1 commented:

"It’s Bam bam now, their hands will be fast to type."

TheArsenallllll said:

"If it were the other way around, a lot of men here would have been convulsing."

kirahdollz commented:

"See who them say he dey complain about his kissing scenes."

chibu9ja commented:

"Nor be only BAMBAN get the monopoly of kissing."

debowalereal1 said:

"Sheybi na è wife first start am. Weytin u dy expect Mk people talk Abeg first to do no dy pain 50/50."

eriwacash48 commented:

"lol like wife like husband."

Blessingalien said:

"Ok o Hope you people will return same energy you’ve been giving bambam? Why married man with wife and children go dey kiss inside film??"

Bambam grooves in club amid marriage crisis

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of reality star Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club had surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans amid rumours about her marriage.

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together.

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Source: Legit.ng