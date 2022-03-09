Grace Harry’s biography: what is Usher’s ex-wife up to now?

Grace Harry is an American businesswoman, executive chef, joy strategist, and activist. She has worked as an executive chef on the set of The Cosby Show and executive Vice President of marketing and creative services for The Island Def Jam Music Group.

Are Grace Harry and Usher still together? No, they are not. Usher filed for divorce in December 2018 after being married for 3 years. Usher had already separated from his then-estranged wife for nine months. The couple revealed that they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

Grace Harry's bio

Grace Michelle Harry was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States. She has stated that she had a pretty hard upbringing. Harry's mother gave birth to her when she was only 17 years old. In an interview with ThinkCommon, conducted by American rapper and actor Common, she stated that she did spend time in foster homes. However, she was reunited with her mother after a short while.

Although she has not revealed the identity of her parents, Grace has shared that her father worked as an activist. She has also revealed that he struggled with addiction and did spend time in prison.

Grace has a mixed ethnic background. She is African-American from her father's side and Caucasian from her mother's side. Harry is an American nationality and belongs to the Christian faith.

How old is Grace Harry?

As of writing, Grace Harry's age is 52 years. She was born on 2 April 1969 in Brooklyn, New York. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Grace has worked as an executive chef, executive Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services, artist manager, and activist. She currently works as a joy strategist at Rapture & Grace. However, she started her career working with catering companies.

Harry later branched off and started her catering company. Her catering company was heavily involved in servicing the entertainment industry, and it was during this time that she found herself working in The Cosby Show. She worked as an executive chef for The Cosby Show.

After the show ended, Grace decided to pursue a career in music. She has stated that it was easy for her to transition since she already knew people working in the music industry. This is what she said about her decision,

When the show ended in 1992, I knew it was time for a complete change. I had a passion for bringing people together and was socially immersed in the creative scene. I knew a lot of great photographers, musicians and artists so it only made sense for me to transition to music.

Usher's ex-wife has worked for different music companies and labels serving in different roles, and she has climbed her way to the top. Her most notable role to date is that of Executive Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services at Island Def Jam Records.

She has also worked for Jive Records, MCA Records, and Geffen Records. Grace's career in the music industry spans over 29 years now. She has also worked as Usher's manager.

What is Grace Harry's net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding her net worth. However, The Personage alleges that her net worth is $2 million. She has made her money from her works as an entrepreneur and in the music industry.

Who is Grace Harry's boyfriend?

She is currently dating American drummer, musician, and songwriter Ahmir Khalib Thompson. Ahmir is best known for his stage name, Questlove.

He is the joint frontman for the hip hop band The Roots. It is not known when the two started dating. Grace Harry and Questlove occasionally share pictures of each other on their social media pages.

What is Grace Harry up to now?

Questlove's girlfriend currently works as a joy specialist. She has a personal studio based in Lower Manhattan. Grace helps her clients to attain joy in their lives.

She has stated that she focuses more on feelings rather than goals to achieve a joyful life. In addition to this, she helps people visualize how they want to feel in five years. She has worked with different celebrities such as Common.

Grace Harry has made a name working in the entertainment industry. She has a career that spans over 29 years in the music industry. Usher’s ex-wife currently works as a joy specialist, where she helps her clients to find joy in their lives.

