Prophet Joshua Iginla has predicted embarrassment for the APC in the 2027 elections based on prophetic insights

The Abuja-based cleric urged the ruling party to brace for surprising setbacks from unexpected states in the coming elections

The APC has been in power since May 2015, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu currently leading the government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, has predicted a looming embarrassment for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Insight and Clarity for Nigeria's Future' and seen by Legit.ng, the fiery cleric claimed that some states will stun the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Joshua Iginla speaks in a sermon where he predicts possible setbacks for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @JoshuaIginla

Source: Twitter

Iginla predicts APC electoral embarrassment

He said:

“Prophetically, the ruling party should be prepared for the embarrassment that they are going to get during the campaign, especially from some cross-section of these states that they least expect.”

Prophet Iginla’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

Opposition parties rally against Tinubu

Tinubu, the APC's anointed aspirant for the 2027 elections, is one of Nigeria's richest politicians. The 74-year-old based his campaign on 'Renewed Hope', promising to continue to work towards prosperity, security, and economic growth for the country.

Tinubu, known as "Jagaban" by supporters, will be looking at unifying a country that is retreating into regional lines and religious blocs.

Major opposition parties are preparing to present presidential candidates who can strongly challenge President Tinubu.

In April, the opposition leaders said they would resist all machinations by the APC to foist a one-party state on Nigeria and fight for the survival of multi-party democracy.

They called on the National Assembly to immediately review the Electoral Act 2026 by removing all sections that threaten the sanctity and integrity of elections and run counter to constitutional provisions.

The parties also called for the immediate release of all detained leading politicians and those being harassed for bailable offences.

This, they said, would allow them to exercise their fundamental rights of participation and inclusivity as citizens.

The opposition, however, commended Nigerians for their resilience and readiness to work with opposition parties to free the nation.

Read more on the 2027 election:

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stablise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng