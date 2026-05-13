Paris Saint-Germain will take on Arsenal in their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30

The Ligue 1 champions have unlocked a strategy to counter the Gunners' unique approach under Mikel Arteta

Luis Enrique's men were able to contain Michael Olise during the second-leg semifinal against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly devised a strategy to stop an in-form Arsenal ahead of this season’s UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

Les Parisiens reached their second consecutive final after edging Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semifinal.

Arsenal, meanwhile, booked their place in the final after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is on a special program ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo by: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG.

Source: Getty Images

PSG prepare for Arsenal’s set-piece threat

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly intensified preparations to prevent Arsenal from dominating through set-pieces in the final.

In a viral video shared on X, PSG players were seen practising defensive routines for corner kicks and free kicks during training sessions.

The Ligue 1 champions are said to be specifically working with goalkeeper Matvey Safonov on handling physical pressure during dead-ball situations.

Watch the video:

According to RMC Sport, PSG goalkeepers took part in drills focused entirely on defending aerial balls under heavy contact during Tuesday’s session.

Safonov and the reserve goalkeepers reportedly practised catching crosses near the goal line while teammates deliberately challenged and distracted them physically.

The French giants are expected to analyse Arsenal’s set-piece goals closely as they continue preparations for the showdown in Budapest.

Arsenal have already scored 20 goals from corners and free kicks across all competitions this season.

Fans have reacted to the move made by Paris Saint-Germain manager ahead of their UCL final against Arsenal. Read them below:

Paris Saint-Germain develops strategies to stop Arsenal ahead of UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@mrV_embaga: said:

"😂😂😂 So sweet to see Arsenal giving other clubs homework on how to stop them. They might spend the whole two weeks training for Arsenal’s corner routines, only for Arsenal to score a goal after pulling out a completely new tactics in the final. Enrique will be like."

@YaseenKhanYous5 added:

"PSG keepers currently practicing how to survive a 1v3 wrestling match with Ben White and Gabriel while a ball is moving at Mach 1 toward them. Its not a drill it’s a survival course."

How PSG stopped Michael Olise against Bayern

PSG advanced to the final after a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

According to GOAL, Safonov repeatedly launched the ball directly toward the touchline where Michael Olise was positioned.

The Russian goalkeeper intentionally sent long balls out of play beyond the halfway line, forcing Bayern into static throw-ins instead of building attacks from open-play goal-kick situations.

The tactic reportedly prevented Bayern’s dangerous attackers from exploiting spaces in transition while also giving PSG enough time to reorganise defensively before pressing aggressively.

Supercomputer predicts Bayern vs PSG tie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team Arsenal will face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

PSG, which won the first leg 5-4, is backed to win again tonight with a 27.2% chance, while Bayern Munich has a 52.7% chance of winning, and a draw, which favours PSG, has a 20.1% chance of happening.

Source: Legit.ng