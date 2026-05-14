The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit to register the All Democratic Alliance as a political party for the 2027 elections

Justice Emeka Nwita of the court held that the case lacked credible evidence and proper legal procedure for a challenge against INEC

Public reactions to the announcement of the ADA in 2025 highlighted scepticism and strategic insights about the newly proposed political coalition

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Emeka Nwita of the trial court, in his judgment, held that the case, which was filed by the association's promoters, was not completed nor supported by credible evidence.

Court dismisses suit seeking to compel INEC to register ADA as a political party. Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Umar Ardo, the chief plaintiff in the matter, had sued the electoral body alongside Chief Akin Ricketts and Aminu Ahmed, praying the court to compel INEC to register the ADA as a political platform ahead of the 2027 election.

ADA vs INEC: Court hears opposition argument

Channels TV reported that they urged the court to declare that the association should be registered under Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, arguing that the electoral body failed to act within the statutory period.

However, the trial court upheld the preliminary objection that was filed by the second and third defendants, who claimed that the suit was started through the wrong procedure.

The judge held that the issues the plaintiffs have raised were contentious because of the allegation of fraud and disputed facts, and that such cannot be resolved through the originating summons.

According to the ruling, the plaintiffs should have initiated the matter through a writ of summons, which would allow parties to call oral evidence and cross-examine witnesses. The judge explained that the matter was initiated through an improper procedure, therefore incompetent, and then struck out.

ADA's move to become a political party

The ADA was a political party that the coalition movement led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar moved to register in 2025. Nigerians have reacted to the unveiling of the political movement. Below are some of their reactions:

Yeribaba commended the opposition movement:

"I admire their clever strategy to challenge the APC by choosing a party name that appears first on the ballot and using a corn emoji to catch voters' attention. Let the election games begin!"

Reactions as ADA moves to register as political party Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Donpanacio questioned the potential presidential candidate of the coalition:

"Who will be the Presidential candidate for this so-called National Coalition Group, aka 'Group of power-hungry politicians' who cannot control or manage a political party at the state or national level! One destroyed the Labour Party, the other destroyed the PDP, and the rest are APC leftovers!"

Realuweez wrote:

"The new party must be offering something that the APC cannot offer. It must resist every attempt to run by the same blood that runs in the veins of PDP & Shaytan APC."

Oluwatigbemiga Asiwaju Mourinho Fidelix commented:

"When that happens, the remaining PDP structure will just collapse into APC lolz."

You can read more comments on the ADA on X here:

List of lawmakers who have defected

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5.

The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambitions.

Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except for one senator and one Reps member, who joined another party.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng