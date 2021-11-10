Jenn Goicoechea’s biography: what is known about Usher’s girlfriend?

Jenn Goicoechea is an American music executive. She has worked in the music industry and is the rhythm and soul (urban) director at ASCAP. Additionally, in the public eye, Goicoechea is recognized for her relationship with American rapper and songwriter Usher.

Jennifer Goicoechea speaks onstage at 'Building Your Team' during the 2017 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Goicoechea had already made a name for herself as a music director, but she gained more popularity when she started dating Usher. She represents and works with some of the most accomplished rappers and singers.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Goicoechea Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1983 Age 39 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (171 cm) Weight 136 lbs (62 kgs) Body measurements 35-26-36 inches (90-66-91 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Barbara Kearney Goicoechea Relationship status In a relationship Partner Usher Raymond IV Children 2 University Full Sail University Profession Music director Net worth $3 million

Who is Jenn Goicoechea?

Jenn Goicoechea is a music director born in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her mother, Barbara Kearney Goicoechea, is Italian, while Jenn Goicoechea's father is reportedly a Puerto Rican.

Jennifer attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where she graduated with a degree in Recording Arts.

How old is Jenn Goicoechea?

As of July 2023, Jenn Goicoechea's age is 39 years old. She marks her birthday on 13 October, and her birth sign is Scorpio.

What is Jenn Goicoechea's job?

Jenn ventured into the US music industry immediately after completing her studies. In 2014, she became the rhythm and soul (urban) director at ASCAP, where she was responsible for identifying and nurturing songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

Usher's girlfriend currently works as a senior director of A & R Epic Records, well known for working with bigwig music artists such as Morgan Saint, Camila Cabello, Zara Larsson, and Captain Cuts.

How much is Jenn Goicoechea worth?

According to Kemi Filani News, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She accrued this much from her career as a music executive and entrepreneur.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea's relationship

Jenn has been dating Usher Raymond IV, an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. The two began dating in 2019 and have two kids. Their first child, Sovereign Bo Raymond, was born in September 2020, and their second child, a baby boy called Sire Castrello Raymond, was born on 29 September 2021. Jenn Goicoechea's baby weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces at birth.

How tall is Jenn Goicoechea?

Jenn Goicoechea's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres), and she weighs 136 pounds (62 kilograms). Jenn has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 35-26-36 inches (90-66-91 centimetres).

Who is Boogsneffect?

Usher's wife, Jenn Goicoechea, is known as Boogsneffect on Instagram. She is quite popular on the platform and currently has over 80k followers. Occasionally, she posts pictures about her boyfriend, children, and profession.

Quick facts about Jenn Goicoechea

Her shoe size is 8(US).

She speaks both English and Spanish fluently.

Jenn and her family reside in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

She is friends with Ashleigh Chalice.

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She has been to South Africa.

Jenn Goicoechea is thriving in the US entertainment industry as senior director of A & R Epic Records. Moreover, she is getting much media attention for her profession and for dating the famous US singer and Grammy Award winner Usher Raymond.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Loujain Adada. She is a Lebanese reality television celebrity, former model, and presenter.

She rose to recognition as a model, and her reputation skyrocketed after appearing in the 2022 Netflix reality TV series Dubai Bling. She also got public prominence after marrying the late Saudi Arabian businessman Walid Juffali.

Source: Legit.ng