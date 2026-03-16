What happened between Maya Higa and Mizkif? Their relationship and breakup story

The relationship between Maya Higa and Mizkif captured widespread attention among Twitch fans. The Twitch personalities frequently streamed together, making their relationship highly visible to viewers. However, their relationship eventually ended, leaving fans curious about the reason for their breakup.

Maya Higa smiles in a solo picture (L). Mizkif, in a white T-shirt, stands in an office (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Maya Higa and Mizkif were one of the most popular couples in the Twitch streaming community between 2019 and 2021 .

. The two creators gained attention because they frequently appeared together on streams on Twitch, where fans enjoyed their chemistry and collaborative content.

Maya Higa publicly confirmed their breakup in September 2021, explaining that the decision was mutual and based on personal differences and changing priorities.

Profile summary

Full name Maya Elaine Higa Matthew Rinaudo Gender Female Male Date of birth 24 May 1998 14 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of March 2026) 31 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Aquarius Place of birth California, United States Montclair, New Jersey,United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'4" 5'6" Height in centimetres 163 168 Weight in pounds 121 126 Weight in kilograms 55 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 - Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 - Hair colour Dark brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Relationship status Single - Ex-partner Mizkif May Higa College California Polytechnic State University - Profession Wildlife conservationist, Twitch streamer Twitch streamer, YouTuber Instagram @maya_higa @realmizkif X (Twitter) @mayahiga @REALMizkif Facebook - @realmizkif TikTok - @realmizkif

Maya Higa and Mizkif’s relationship timeline

Maya Higa and Matthew Rinaudo were one of the most talked-about couples in the streaming community. Their relationship played out publicly through their streams. This timeline highlights the key moments that shape Maya Higa and Mizkif’s relationship, from their first interactions to their eventual breakup.

Early 2019: Maya Higa and Mizkif connect through Twitch

Maya Higa and Mizkif first connected in early 2019 while both were active on Twitch. Their initial interactions happened online, primarily through Discord and during livestreams.

The American YouTuber reportedly discovered Maya after seeing her content online and began interacting with her during streams. At first, they only communicated virtually and occasionally flirted during broadcasts, which drew attention from viewers.

Maya Higa enjoys an outdoor moment (L). Mizkif addresses a conference (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After becoming friendly through streaming, the two began going on informal virtual dates, often while broadcasting. These interactions included playing games together, chatting during streams, and interacting with each other’s audiences.

Their chemistry became noticeable to fans, and rumours about a possible relationship started circulating within the Twitch community.

Mid 2019: Maya meets Mizkif in person for the first time

Maya Higa smiles as she sits on a veranda (L). Mizkif sits on a couch as he plays with puppies (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A major turning point in their relationship occurred when Mizkif invited Maya to visit him in person. A large donation from a fan reportedly helped fund the trip, allowing Maya to fly out and meet him. After spending time together offline, their relationship quickly developed from a streaming friendship into a romantic relationship.

Late 2019: Maya and Mizkif officially start dating

By late 2019, Maya Higa and Mizkif officially began dating. Although they initially tried to keep the relationship relatively private, it eventually became public as viewers noticed their frequent collaborations and affectionate interactions on streams.

Maya Higa poses for a photo at a parking lot (L). Mizkif speaks on a microphone as he reads his phone (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Their relationship coincided with a period when both creators were rapidly growing their audiences on Twitch and YouTube.

2020–2021: The couple becomes one of Twitch’s most popular streaming duos

During the height of their relationship, the pair became one of Twitch’s most recognisable couples. They frequently appeared in each other’s streams, produced collaborative content, and shared aspects of their daily lives with viewers.

Maya Higa enjoys a moment at the beach (L). Mizkif smiles during a moment in his vacation (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They also lived together for much of the relationship, which further increased their joint content and visibility online. While together, both Twitch streamers experienced major career milestones, with Maya expanding her wildlife conservation advocacy and animal-focused content and Mizkif growing his Twitch audience and co-founding gaming organisation One True King (OTK).

September 2021: Maya and Mizkif announce their breakup

On 14 September 2021, Mizkif publicly announced that the couple had ended their relationship. He shared the news in a statement explaining that the breakup was mutual and not caused by cheating or a specific conflict. Both emphasised that they still cared about each other and wanted to remain friends.

They also told fans that they would take time away from streaming to process the separation.

2021 to present: Maya and Mizkif move forward separately

Maya Higa smiles as she poses for a photo in a car (L). Mizkif in a retail store (R). Photo: @maya_higa, @realmizkif on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the breakup, the two moved on with separate lives. In 2022, Mizkif later began dating fellow streamer Emiru, while Maya eventually started dating someone outside the streaming industry.

Despite the breakup, they have occasionally spoken respectfully about each other in interviews or streams.

FAQs

Did Maya Higa and Mizkif date? They were in a public relationship from around 2019 until their breakup in 2021. Why did Maya Higa and Mizkif break up? They said the breakup was mutual and mainly due to personal differences and changing priorities. Are Maya Higa and Mizkif still friends? They have both expressed respect for each other publicly, but they generally keep their interactions private. When did Maya Higa announce the breakup? She confirmed the breakup during a livestream in September 2021, where she explained that the decision was mutual and asked fans to respect their privacy. Did Maya Higa and Mizkif live together? During their relationship, the two lived together in Austin, Texas, which is home to many popular streamers and online content creators. Did Maya Higa step away from streaming after the breakup? She continued streaming, but she increasingly focused on wildlife education and conservation content through her organisation, Alveus Sanctuary. Is Maya Higa married? She is not married and has not publicly disclosed whether she is in a relationship.

The relationship between Maya Higa and Mizkif was once one of the most visible partnerships in the Twitch streaming community. While their breakup in 2021 surprised many fans, both creators moved on to focus on their individual careers. Today, Maya Higa concentrates on conservation work, while Mizkif continues creating online content.

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