Seun Kuti has shared a fiery video about what he wants amid his feud with his bestie, Verydarkman, while sending a strong message

The two had been at odds over comments the activist made about Sowore when his case with Blord was still in court

The video has generated reactions among fans, who shared their takes on the two friends and what may have led to the fallout between them

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has shared a subtle response to his friend, Verydarkman, amid their ongoing feud.

The two, who were once close friends, fell out after VDM spoke about Sowore during his court case with cryptocurrency businessman Blord.

Reactions as Seun Kuti drops subtle response after VDM’s comment about “dying first than disrespecting singer”. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM had earlier made a video where he promised never to disrespect Kuti, even if he was dying. He stated that he has personal reasons for loving Kuti and would never go against it.

Reacting in a subtle way, Kuti said he does not want anyone to love or respect him.

Seun Kuti shares more about his desire

Sharing further, the singer stated that he is loved at home and is respected by his family. He added that he does not want anyone else to respect him, saying his daughter already respects him. He also said he does not want anyone to defend him.

Fans pick sides Seun Kuti drops subtle response over VDM's video. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Kuti’s video

Reacting, fans of the singer were divided. Some said his comments came from a place of hurt over what VDM said about Sowore.

Others said both men should not allow their friendship to break over the issue, while a few alleged that VDM may be uncomfortable with Seun Kuti, which influenced his earlier statement.

Some others suggested that Kuti may have seen his friend differently, which explained his reaction.

Recall that VDM and Kuti were once close friends and had visited Fela’s grave a few months ago, where they paid homage.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Seun Kuti's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer amid his feud with VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@omotayoray wrote:

"Person wey ignore the governor of Lagos, SanwoOlu on her sister’s birthday."

@nosakaduna01 reacted:

"This is coming from a place of hurt, egbon. You are hurt that the supposed young one is now the one who’s acting as an elder, while you were raving around foolishly."

@big_mason00 commented:

"E get wetin VDM and Seun package na why VDM dey fear."

@alhajissweetheart wrote

"Simple!! You saw right through him. I don't know why there is this sudden hate from Seun Kuti?

@eni_oloun_o_pa shared:

"VDM don lose guard me integrity my foot. I like this."

@ seunshina100 reacted:

"Seun don do 10 videos, on top matter wey no involve am directly. Bro Pele. Who dey respect your papa before, see mumu o, goat lol."

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng