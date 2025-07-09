Who is The Rizzler? How one kid became TikTok's youngest charisma king

Christian Joseph, popularly known as The Rizzler, is a TikTok star and social media personality from the United States of America. He rose to fame with his signature ''rizz face,'' a facial expression where he squints his eyes while stroking his chin and pursing his lips.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Joseph Nickname The Rizzler Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 2016 Age 9 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 4'2'' Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Social media personality Instagram @itztherealrizzler

A closer look at The Rizzler’s background

The social media personality is 9 years old as of 2025. He was born on 19 April 2016 in New Jersey, United States. He has one sibling, a brother.

The Rizzler's real name is Christian Joseph. His father is Bryan, but is widely known on social media as Uncle Savasta.

The Rizzler’s career journey

The Rizzler’s age has sparked curiosity online ever since Christian Joseph began creating videos in 2020. He first gained widespread attention in late 2023, after a viral clip featuring him in a Black Panther costume performing his signature “rizz face”, a playful expression involving squinting eyes, a raised eyebrow, pursed lips, and a chin stroke.

As of this writing, The Rizzler boasts around 1.6 million followers on TikTok and over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. His father filmed his early TikTok videos, and his TikTok profile states that his account is a father-son duo.

Christian frequently collaborates with the viral father‑son duo A.J. & Big Justice (the "Costco Guys"), appearing in their food‑review content and viral videos, including an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2024. In December 2024, MrBeast also featured him in a TikTok video.

The Rizzler has also been making the "Rizz Face" at various sporting events, including at Game 5 of the MLB National League Championship Series. He also threw the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game during their Kids Day event in June 2025 and appeared at a screening of Marvel’s Thunderbolts dressed as Red Guardian.

How tall is the Rizzler?

The social media personality stands at 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. He weighs around 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is The Rizzler? He is an American social media personality best known for his "Rizz Face." Where is the Rizzler from? The TikTok star was born in New Jersey, United States. How old is The Rizzler? The Rizzler is 9 years old as of 2025. He was born on 19 April 2016. Does The Rizzler have a dad? The content creator's dad is called Bryan, popularly known as Uncle Savasta. Is the Rizzler related to Big Justice? The Rizzler is not related to Big Justice. They often collaborate on TikTok. How much does the Rizzler weigh? The TikTok star weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. How tall is The Rizzler? He is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. What face does The Rizzler do? The Rizzler is known for his signature “rizz face.”

The Rizzler, whose real name is Christian Joseph, is a TikTok sensation from New Jersey. He rose to fame with his signature ''rizz face,'' a confident, flirty expression that quickly won over millions online. Dubbed TikTok’s youngest charisma king, The Rizzler has become a breakout internet star known for his charm, viral poses, and hilarious videos.

