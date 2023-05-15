Who is Toriah Lachell? Get to know Jayson Tatum’s ex-wife

Toriah Lachell is a certified professional hairstylist and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity for being Jayson Tatum’s ex-girlfriend. Her ex-boyfriend is an American professional basketball player, playing for the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Toriah Lachell became famous following her romantic relationship with the NBA player Jayson Tatum. She is a professional hairstylist and owns a hair salon called The Curl Bar, located in Boston. Toriah and her ex-boyfriend share a son.

Profile summary

Full name Toriah Lachell Mimms Gender Female Date of birth 6 February 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father John Mother Julie Gibbs Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, hairstylist

Toriah Lachell’s biography

The professional hairstylist was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America, but currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Her parents are Julie Gibbs (mother) and John (stepfather).

She attended McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri, United States. There she played varsity soccer throughout high school. She also played softball for fours years.

What is Toriah Lachell’s age?

The American entrepreneur is 23 years old (as of 2023). When was Toriah Lachell born? She was born on 6 February 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Toriah Lachell’s profession?

Toriah Lachell is a certified professional hairstylist and entrepreneur. She attended a cosmetology school after doing her hair and others’ hair for years. She also learned how to cut hair at Cut It Kinky.

Toriah is specialised in all curls and owns a hair salon called The Curl Bar Boston. Toriah Lachell’s hair salon empowers its clients to care for and embrace their hair. The hairstylist has also developed a course called The Curl Bar Curl Course: Case Study that aims to teach people how to care for their hair at home.

Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell’s relationship

Jayson and Toriah reportedly began dating while in high school. Jayson attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, where he met his former girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

The pair welcomed their son Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr, better known as Deuce, on 6 December 2017. Jayson and Toriah parted ways soon after the birth of Deuce. Although they are no longer together, they have been co-parenting their son.

Toriah’s ex-boyfriend is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball at Duke University before being drafted into the NBA. He was selected 3rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

Toriah Lachell’s height and weight

Jason Tatum’s baby mama stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

Fast facts about Toriah Lachell

Who is Toriah Lachell? She is a certified hairstylist and entrepreneur best recognised as Jayson Tatum’s ex-girlfriend. Where is Toriah Lachell from? She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America. What is Toriah Lachell’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 February 2000. Who are Toriah Lachell’s parents? Her mother is Julie, and her stepfather is John Gibbs. What is Toriah Lachell’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Does Toriah Lachell have a baby? Yes, Toriah shares a son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., with his former boyfriend Jayson Tatum. Are Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell still together? They are not together anymore but are co-parenting their son, Deuce.

