A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in primary education studies from the University of Abuja and shared her experience

She opened up about how she broke a record in her class, and shared what she faced during her undergraduate journey at UNIABUJA

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Animashaun Sulykho Adeola, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she was the only person to have a ‘D’ in a particular course, but it did not deter her.

A UNIABUJA student breaks record as she bags first class, mentions CGPA. Photo: @zulykha10

Source: TikTok

UNIABUJA student bags degree, breaks record

Identified as ,, the lady shared that her highest grade point average (GPA) was 4.94 while the lowest was 4.14.

She added that she finally graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.52, making her the first person to bag a first class in the primary education program.

Adeola also emerged as the best graduating student in her class and the second-best graduating student from the Department of Educational Foundation.

Her post was captioned:

"First class graduate. Class governor. 49 A's, 19 B's, 5 C's. 1 D(the lecturer gave only me "D" but "D" did not deny me my dream. 4.92 highest CGPA, 4.14 lowest GPA. 4.52 CGPA.

"1st First class from my program, best graduating student from my program, and secomd-best graduation student from my department."

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNIABUJA first class graduate's post

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the primary education graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

ALAGA IN ABEOKUTA|IBADAN|LAGOS said:

"Congratulations eyin omo bedrock of all education."

BAQIYYAT SOLIHEEN said:

"BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU 🎊 MORE WINNING MORE ACHIEVEMENT."

Khalis couture said:

"congratulations dear sisterhood is proud of you my dear sis."

mama Jay_ Joy is Coming said:

"congratulations once again."

Raynah Ready To Wear in Ibadan said:

"Allahuma barik congratulations."

Muteea'h bintu Sulayman said:

"congratulations to you."

A student celebrates as she breaks a record after bagging a first class and topping her class. Photo: @zulykha10

Source: Facebook

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng