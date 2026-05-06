University of Abuja Student Who Was Class Rep Bags First Class, 'Breaks Record' in Department
- A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in primary education studies from the University of Abuja and shared her experience
- She opened up about how she broke a record in her class, and shared what she faced during her undergraduate journey at UNIABUJA
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction
A young lady, Animashaun Sulykho Adeola, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.
She shared how she was the only person to have a ‘D’ in a particular course, but it did not deter her.
UNIABUJA student bags degree, breaks record
Identified as ,, the lady shared that her highest grade point average (GPA) was 4.94 while the lowest was 4.14.
She added that she finally graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.52, making her the first person to bag a first class in the primary education program.
Adeola also emerged as the best graduating student in her class and the second-best graduating student from the Department of Educational Foundation.
Her post was captioned:
"First class graduate. Class governor. 49 A's, 19 B's, 5 C's. 1 D(the lecturer gave only me "D" but "D" did not deny me my dream. 4.92 highest CGPA, 4.14 lowest GPA. 4.52 CGPA.
"1st First class from my program, best graduating student from my program, and secomd-best graduation student from my department."
See her TikTok video below:
Reactions trail UNIABUJA first class graduate's post
Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the primary education graduate on her academic feat.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.
ALAGA IN ABEOKUTA|IBADAN|LAGOS said:
"Congratulations eyin omo bedrock of all education."
BAQIYYAT SOLIHEEN said:
"BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU 🎊 MORE WINNING MORE ACHIEVEMENT."
Khalis couture said:
"congratulations dear sisterhood is proud of you my dear sis."
mama Jay_ Joy is Coming said:
"congratulations once again."
Raynah Ready To Wear in Ibadan said:
University of Ibadan nursing student who switched from OAU celebrates as she bags first-class degree
"Allahuma barik congratulations."
Muteea'h bintu Sulayman said:
"congratulations to you."
Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.
He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng