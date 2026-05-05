A Nasarawa APC support group has accused officials of compromising the governorship primaries' integrity

This is as Governor Abdullahi Sule's endorsement of Wadada sparks tensions among party stakeholders

The group called for external oversight amid allegations of rigged primaries and high-level backing

Lafia, Nasarawa state - A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused party officials in Nasarawa state of being compromised and unable to conduct free and fair governorship primaries, as tensions rise over the party’s governorship ticket.

Legit.ng notes that the dispute follows the adoption of Senator Ahmed Wadada as a preferred candidate by Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule. The move has sparked unease among stakeholders, who fear the process may not offer a level playing field for other aspirants.

Tensions rise in Nasarawa APC ahead of the governorship primaries. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Nasarawa 2027: Group calls for external oversight

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, May 5, the Nasarawa APC Integrity Forum said party officials at state, local government and ward levels were under “intense pressure” to align with the governor’s position.

The statement, signed by the group’s coordinator, Zamani Daniel and secretary Ibrahim Tukur, called for independent officials to oversee the primaries, arguing that those currently in charge lack the “moral standing and courage” to ensure credibility.

According to the group, there are plans to use ward officials to validate “prearranged results,” raising fears that the outcome may be determined before voting takes place.

Nasarawa 2027: Allegations of high-level backing

The group further alleged that meetings between Senator Wadada and Governor Sule were being held privately, with claims that they had backing from President Bola Tinubu and businessman Gilbert Chagoury to secure the ticket.

Legit.ng could not independently verify these claims, and the governor has yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Nasarawa 2027: Tinubu asked to intervene

The group urged President Tinubu and other party leaders to intervene in the Nasarawa APC issue.

“We know Mr President to be a true democrat and a believer in upholding the wishes of the majority,” the group said. “We are alarmed that the primary election is already being rigged before it is conducted.”

It urged party leaders to ensure a transparent process, stressing that aspirants should campaign among party members rather than rely on alleged manipulation of results.

“Let Nasarawa citizens and party members choose freely who is best for them,” the statement added.

APC national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, and other leaders urged to intervene. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Nasarawa 2027: Former IGP obtains APC nomination form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has obtained the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship election.

Adamu rejected the consensus and preferred candidate, Senator Wadada. Reacting to Wadada's endorsement, the former police chief insisted that he would go ahead with the contest ahead of the APC primary election in Nasarawa state slated for May 21, 2026.

The director general of the Mohammed Abubakar Adamu 2027 Political Movement, Musa Hussein, said the former IGP believes strongly in his popularity and is determined to go into the APC primaries.

Source: Legit.ng