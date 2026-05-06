A video of Dele Odule opening up about his darkest moment before he hit fame in the movie industry

The Nollywood veteran disclosed that, as his lowest point in the industry, he once went to price his casket

Dele Odule mentioned Olaiya Igwe as his witness to his struggling times; the video has since sparked reactions online

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Dele Odule has stirred reactions after he opened up on how he once priced his own casket in Abeokuta, Ogun state, over severe personal and financial despair.

Speaking in an interview, Odule recalled a time when everything seemed to be falling apart for him as he had lost hope of any breakthrough in the movie industry.

Actor Dele Odule recounts pricing his casket in Abeokuta after losing hope of a breakthrough in Nollywood. Credit: deleodule

Source: Instagram

According to Odule, his fellow actor, Olaiya Igwe, who was also present at the place he went to price his casket, broke down crying.

He revealed that the reason for his action was that he believed he couldn't succeed. The actor shared how people he went to Teacher Training College with had already become more successful in life.

"I had priced my own casket before, when everything and my life were in shambles in Abeokuta. I didn't get myself anymore; I didn't believe I could break through. Olaiya Igwe knows about it; I went there with him, and he started crying like a baby," he said.

Dele Odule's past struggles before fame have sparked emotional reactions as the actor is now one of the respected veterans in the movie industry.

Legit.ng also previously reported that Dele Odule shared a series of Instagram posts discussing his heartbreak.

He observed that the wrong person would meet someone in peace but leave them in pieces, whereas the right person would find them in pieces and guide them to peace.

Reactions trail video of actor Dele Odule sharing his heartbreaking experience before fame. Credit: deleodule

Source: Instagram

The viral video of Dele Odule opening up about his darkest moment is below:

Reactions as Dele Odule opens up about his struggles

This revelation has stirred reactions online, with many drawing inspiration from the actor's journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

ayumzi commented:

"Life can be crazy, a man told me his own story and he was crying, he went to begged for bread at a bakery he sold, he sat down to eat his own loaf in front of the bakery to the sight of the new owner and staffs, before taking the remaining to the house for the kids."

NsibidiHrt commented:

"If you're creative, please never make the mistake of believing that the industry you work with will "put you on." Find a side hustle."

greatshistorian said:

"Growing up I use to believe this actors are well paid."

PAtubobienemi commented:

"Dele Odule pricing his own casket shows how brutal the industry can be—people celebrate you when you’re up, but abandon you when you’re struggling."

Dele Odule marks 61st birthday

Legit.ng also reported that veteran Yoruba actor Dele Odule clocked a new age on Wednesday, November 23, and it was a big deal for him.

Dele Odule shared a lovely picture of himself in a white outfit as he expressed gratitude to God.

Top celebrities in the movie industry, as well as fans and well-wishers, took to social media to pen birthday messages to him.

Source: Legit.ng