Iset Jua-T Snipes background, growing up in a famous family

Iset Jua-T Snipes is the daughter of American actor Wesley Snipes and South Korean painter Nakyung "Nikki" Park. Unlike many celebrity children, Iset was raised largely away from the media spotlight. One of her few early public sightings was in April 2008, when she was photographed with her father and siblings during an outing in New York City.

Profile summary

Who is Iset Jua-T Snipes?

Iset Jua-T Snipes was born on 31 July 2001 on the West Coast of the United States, making her 25 years old as of 2026. She is of mixed heritage, with African-American roots through her father and South Korean roots through her mother.

Meet Iset Jua-T Snipes’ parents

Iset Jua-T Snipes’ parents are Wesley Snipes and South Korean painter Nakyung "Nikki" Park. Her father is a world-renowned actor, film producer, and martial artist, best known for his iconic role as the vampire hunter in the Blade trilogy. His extensive career includes major hits such as New Jack City, White Men Can't Jump, and Demolition Man.

Wesley also holds high-ranking black belts in multiple disciplines, including a 5th dan in Shotokan Karate and a 2nd dan in Hapkido. Iset Jua-T Snipes' mother is an accomplished painter and visual artist whose work often blends Eastern and Western influences.

She was born in Seoul, South Korea and is the daughter of a well-known South Korean TV drama director, Park Cheol. She and Wesley Snipes married on 17 March 2003, and have been together for over 20 years.

Who are Iset Jua-T Snipes’ siblings?

Iset Jua-T Snipes has four brothers: an older half-brother, Jelani Asar, from her father’s first marriage, and three younger brothers, Akhenaten Kihwa-T, Alaafia Jehu-T, and Alimayu Moa-T, from his current marriage to Nakyung "Nikki" Park.

While the siblings have largely been raised out of the public eye, they made a rare collective public appearance in a cameo for the 2021 film Coming 2 America, playing members of a royal family. The four younger siblings all share a unique family naming tradition where their middle names end with the suffix "-T."

Inside Iset Jua-T Snipes' personal life

Unlike her father’s high-profile Hollywood career, Iset maintains a largely private personal life. She has rarely been photographed in public. One notable instance was in April 2008, when she was spotted with her father and siblings in New York City, according to People. She also joined her family on the red carpet for Spike Lee's 20th Anniversary Celebration Benefit in 2006.

FAQs

Iset Jua-T Snipes is the only daughter of actor Wesley Snipes and his second wife, South Korean painter Nakyung "Nikki" Park. Growing up in a famous family, Iset and her siblings have largely been kept out of the public eye, though they have occasionally appeared alongside their father at major events and in his professional projects.

