A young Nigerian inventor built a wireless electrical changeover system that works with a mobile phone

He explained that the device was designed to prevent domestic fire accidents and allow homeowners to switch power sources remotely

The video showing the successful demonstration of the device has gathered over 61,000 views on TikTok

A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of social media users after showing off his latest invention designed to solve electrical issues and unexpected fire outbreaks at home.

The inventor, who uses the handle @aerospido.tech, shared a video of a self-built wireless electrical changeover system.

A Nigerian man invents a wireless electric changeover system using a mobile phone. Photo credit: @aerospido.tech/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young innovator makes life-changing device for homes

In the video published on May 2, 2026, the young man explained that the device allows users to switch power sources by making a phone call.

The system uses a mobile device integrated into the circuit to trigger the mechanical switch.

According to the inventor, he created the system to help prevent fire accidents caused by electrical negligence when people are away from home.

During the demonstration, he placed a call to the device, which caused the switch to flip and a light bulb to turn on instantly.

He stated that the system is efficient and can be operated from any location in the world as long as there is a mobile network.

He said:

"This is best for the home in case you forget to change over or switch off the system. Even if you are as far away as Canada, you can operate it because a cell phone is universal."

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Oluwatobi Oyinlola, developed the world’s smallest GPS Tracking Device prototype and was congratulated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng