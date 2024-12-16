Who are the best baseball players of all time? Top 30 MLB players ranked

Major League Baseball (MLB) has been one of America's most popular games for over 100 years. The league was established in 1876 and has created careers for many players who have gained popularity worldwide. These MLB players have showcased their talents in various ways on the field. These are the best baseball players of all time.

Shohei Ohtani (L), Johnny Bench (C), and Roger Clemens (R) are among the best baseball players of all time. Photo: Sarah Stier, Louis Requena, Brettmann (modified by author)

In compiling the list of the best baseball players of all time, we used recorded data, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources such as ESPN, MLB News, and The New York Times. The parameters used to rank the players include talent, stats, awards, and expert opinions.

30 best baseball players of all time

Major League Baseball players are some of the most talented people in the World. They boast unique skills and personalities. From legends like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Lou Gehrig, here is a list of the best baseball players ever.

Rank Name Team 1 Babe Ruth Led in home runs 12 times, won seven World Series, MVP award 2 Willie Mays 24 All-Star awards, 12 Gold Glove Awards, World Series 3 Hank Aaron Batting champion, RBI leader, World Series champion, NL MVP 4 Barry Bonds 8 Gold Glove Awards, 7 MVPs, MLB home run record, 500 stolen bases 5 Ty Cobb 12 batting titles, 15 American League titles, Triple Crown, Hall of Fame 6 Lou Gehrig 6 World Series, 7 All-Star, 23 Grand Slams, MVP, Triple Crown 7 Ted Williams 2 MVP awards, 6 batting titles, 2 Triple Crowns, 19All-Star games 8 Stan Musial 24 All-Star games, 3 World Series wins, 3 MVPs, 7 batting champion 9 Walter Johnson 3 Triple Crowns, 2 MVPs, a World Series championship, Hall of Fame 10 Mickey Mantle 20 All-Stars, 7 World Series championships, 3 MVPs, Hall of Fame 11 Pedro Martinez 3 Cy Young Awards, Triple Crown, 8 All-Star, World Series champion 12 Ken Griffey Jr. 7 Silver Slugger Awards, 10 Gold Gloves, MVP, Hall of Fame 13 Randy Johnson 5 Cy Young Awards, World Series MVP, 10 All-Star, Hall of Fame 14 Mike Trout 11 All-Star, 3 MVPs, 9 Silver Slugger Awards, AL Hank Aaron Award 15 Honus Wagner 5 Stolen bases, 2 World Series, Hall of Fame 16 Greg Maddux 18 Gold Glove Awards, 4 Cy Young Awards, 8 All-Stars, World Series 17 Rickey Henderson 2 World Series, 10 All-Stars, 12 Stolen bases, AL MVP, Living Legend Award, Hall of Fame 18 Roger Clemens 2 World Series, 7 Cy Young Awards, MVP, 11 All-Stars, Hall of Fame 19 Joe DiMaggio 9 World Series, 3 MVPs, 2 batting championships, Hall of Fame 20 Albert Pujols 11 All-Stars, 3 NL MVPs, 2 World Series 21 Frank Robinson 14 All-Stars, 2 World Series, 2 MVPs, Gold Glove Award, Rookie of the Year 22 Alex Rodriguez 14 All-Stars, 3 MVPs, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, 2 Gold Glove Awards 23 Josh Gibson 800 home runs, Puerto Rican batting title, Hall of Fame 24 Tom Seaver 3 Cy Young Awards, 12 All-Stars, Hall of Fame 25 Bob Gibson 9 All-Stars, 2 World Series, World Series MVP, Hall of Fame 26 Roger Hornsby 2 MVPs, Two Triple Crowns, World Series, Hall of Fame 27 Mike Schmidt 10 Gold Glove Award, 12 All-Stars, World Series MVP, 12 Silver Slugger Awards 28 Roberto Clemente All-Stars, Hall of Fame, 12-time Gold Glove Awards, 2 World Series 29 Johnny Bench 10 Gold Glove Awards, 2 MVPs, 2 World Series, Hall of Fame

1. Babe Ruth

American baseball player George Herman Ruth (1895 - 1948) was known as 'Babe' Ruth. Photo: MPI

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Herman Ruth Jr.

: George Herman Ruth Jr. Primary position : Pitcher, Outfielder

: Pitcher, Outfielder Team(s) : Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Braves

: Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Braves Stats: 2,873 hits, 714 home runs, 2,214 RBIs, 123 steals, 1.164 OPS, 206 OPS+

Babe Ruth, known as The Bambino or The Sultan of Swat, is the greatest baseball player ever. The sports personality led the American League in home runs 12 times and worn seven World Series titles. He was among the first five players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

2. Willie Mays

Willie Mays of the New York Giants. Waist-up photograph with hands on his hips. Photo: Bettman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Willie Mays Aikens

: Willie Mays Aikens Primary position : First baseman, top slugger

: First baseman, top slugger Team(s) : California Angels, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays

: California Angels, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays Stats: 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, 1,909 RBIs, 338 steals, .940 OPS, 155 OPS+

Willie Mays was an American professional baseball player who played for 23 seasons. He is best known for his hitting, fielding, and base-running skills. His achievements included being named an All-Star 24 times, winning 12 Gold Glove Awards, and winning the 1954 World Series.

3. Hank Aaron

This close-up shows Hank Aaron as an Atlanta Braves outfielder during Spring Training. Photo: Brettman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Henry Louis Aaron

: Henry Louis Aaron Primary position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : Milwaukee Braves/ Brewers

: Milwaukee Braves/ Brewers Stats: 3,771 hits, 755 home runs, 2,297 RBIs, 240 steals, .928 OPS, 155 OPS+

Many recognize Hank Aaron as Hammer, the true home run king. The sportsman was a two-time NL batting champion, four-time NL RBI leader, and home run leader. He won the World Series champion and the NL MVP in 1957.

4. Barry Bonds

Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds looks on at Oracle Park on September 17, 2022, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Barry Lamar Bonds

: Barry Lamar Bonds Primary position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants

: Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants Stats: 2,935 hits, 762 home runs, 1,996 RBIs, 514 stolen bases, 1.051 OPS, 182 OPS+

The American baseball player holds the most home runs record in a single season. He holds the MLB record for most home runs with 762 and is the first player to have 500 stolen bases. Barry Bonds won the MVP award seven times and Gold Glove Award eight times.

5. Ty Cobb

A shot of Ty Cobb sliding. Photo: Brettman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tyrus Raymond Cobb

: Tyrus Raymond Cobb Position : Center fielder

: Center fielder Team(s) : Detroit Tigers

: Detroit Tigers Stats: 4,189 hits, 117 home runs, 1,944 RBIs, 897 steals, .366 BA, .944 OPS, 168 OPS+

Ty Cobb, also known as the Georgia Peach, was among the best professional baseball players. He won 12 batting and 15 American League titles, with nine consecutive wins from 1907 to 1915. Ty Cobb was among the players inducted into the 1936 Baseball Hall of Fame.

6. Lou Gehrig

Lou Gehrig, first baseman for the New York Yankees, works out at first base before a game at Yankee Stadium in 1926. Photo: Mark Rucker

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Henry Louis Gehrig Jr.

: Henry Louis Gehrig Jr. Position : First baseman

: First baseman Team(s) : New York Yankees

: New York Yankees Stats: 2,721 hits, 493 home runs, 1,995 RBIs, 102 steals, 1.080 OPS, 189 OPS+

Loe Gehrig is a six-time World Series champion and a member of the Major League Baseball All-Time Team. He held the playing record with 2,130 consecutive games and was selected MVP in 1927 and 1936.

7. Ted Williams

Outfielder Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox poses for an action portrait during Spring Training in March 1950 in Sarasota, Florida. Photo: Diamond Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Theodore Samuel Williams

: Theodore Samuel Williams Position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : Boston Red Sox

: Boston Red Sox Stats: 2,654 hits, 521 home runs, 1,839 RBIs, 1.116 OPS, 191 OPS+

Ted Williams was a talented professional baseball player and manager. He played left field for the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball for 19 years. Williams won the AL MVP award in 1946 and 1949 and was selected to play in 19 All-Star Games.

8. Stan Musial

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Stan Musial poses with a baseball bat at Brandenton, Florida, USA. Photo: Brettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stan Musial

: Stan Musial Position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : St. Louis Cardinals

: St. Louis Cardinals Stats: 3,630 hits, 475 home runs, 1,951 RBIs, .976 OPS, 159 OPS+

Stan Musial was an American professional baseball outfielder and first baseman. He played primarily for the St. Louis Cardinals and won three World Series rings. Musial won 24 All-Star games consecutively, seven batting champions and three NL MVP.

9. Walter Johnson

A black and white photo of Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Walter Perry Johnson

: Walter Perry Johnson Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : Washington Senators, Cleveland Indians

: Washington Senators, Cleveland Indians Stats: 417-279, 2.17 ERA, 3,509 strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP, 5.3 K/9, 2.57 K/BB

Walter Johnson was a professional baseball player and manager from the United States. He won the 1924 World Series championship and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1936. Johnson also won the Triple Crown thrice and the American League MVP award twice.

10. Mickey Mantle

Washington, DC: New York Yankee slugger Mickey Mantle holds a baseball marked '1000'. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mickey Mantle

: Mickey Mantle Position : Center field

: Center field Team(s) : New York Yankees

: New York Yankees Stats: 2,415 hits, 536 home runs, 1,509 RBIs, 153 steals, .977 OPS, 172 OPS+

Mickey Mantle is a former American professional baseball player. He won the World Series championships seven times and was named to 20 All-Star Games. With three MVPs, a Tripple Crown and a Gold Glove, he was inducted into the 1974 Baseball Hall of Fame.

11. Pedro Martinez

Former pitcher Pedro Martinez of the Boston Red Sox throws during a team workout on February 20, 2020, at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. Photo: Billie Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Pedro Jaime Martínez

: Pedro Jaime Martínez Position : Pitchers

: Pitchers Team(s) : Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Houston Astros

: Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Houston Astros Stats: 219-100. 2.93 ERA, 3,153 strikeouts, 1.05 WHIP, 10.0 K/0, 4.15 K/BB

Pedro Martínez is a Dominican-American former pitcher who played for five teams from 1992 to 2009. He won three Cy Young Awards thrice, a Triple Crown and an All-Star eight times. He was the MLB ERA leader five times and was inducted into the American and Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

12. Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Jr. looks on during the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic Presented by T-Mobile at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ken Griffey Jr.

: Ken Griffey Jr. Position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds

: Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds Stats: 2,781 hits, 630 home runs, 1,836 RBIs, 184 steals, .907 OPS, 136 OPS+

Ken Griffey Jr. is a former Major League Baseball outfielder. The American athlete won 10 Gold Glove Awards, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 1997 MVP award. Griffey Jr. hit a memorable Home Run Derby in 1993 and was elected into the 2016 Baseball Hall of Fame.

13. Randy Johnson

Pitcher Randy Johnson of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals won 3-1. Photo: Tim Umphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Randall David Johnson

: Randall David Johnson Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks

: Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks Stats: 303-166, 3.29 ERA, 4,875 strikeouts, 1.17 WHIP, 10.6 K/9, 3.26 K/BB

Randy Johnson won the Cy Young Award five times, All-Star ten times, and World Series MVP. Randy won the 2002 Triple Crown and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015.

14. Mike Trout

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels walks through the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 4, 2024, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Brandon Sloter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Nelson Trout

: Michael Nelson Trout Position : Center fielder

: Center fielder Team(s) : Los Angeles Angels

: Los Angeles Angels Stats: 1,648 hits, 378 home runs, 954 RBIs, 212 steals, .410 OBP, .991 OPS

Mike Trout is a renowned baseball centre-fielder for the Los Angeles Angels. He debuted his career in the MLB in July 2011 and is an 11-time MLB All-Star. Trout won 11 All-Stars, 9 Silver Slugger Awards and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year.

15. Honus Wagner

Head and shoulders outdoors portrait of Hans Wagner, a baseball great from the beginning of the 20th century. Photo: Brenttmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Johannes Peter

: Johannes Peter Position : Shortstop, right fielder, first baseman

: Shortstop, right fielder, first baseman Team(s) : Louisville Colonels, Pittsburgh Pirates

: Louisville Colonels, Pittsburgh Pirates Stats: 3,420 hits, 252 triples, 101 home runs, 1,732 RBIs, 723 steals, .858 OPS

Honus Wagner, aka The Flying Dutchman, is among the greatest American baseball players ever. Incredibly, the Honus Wagner baseball card is more iconic than the player himself. Wagner led the league five times in stolen bases, won the World Series twice and is a Hall of Famer.

16. Greg Maddux

Former MLB Pitcher Greg Maddux looks on from the 12th tee during round two of the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on April 23, 2022, in Irving, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gregory Alan Maddux

: Gregory Alan Maddux Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves

: Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Stats: 355-227, 3.16 ERA, 3,371 strikeouts, 1.14 WHIP, 6.1 K/9, 3.37 K/BB

Greg Maddux played 23 seasons in the MLB. He won the World Series in 1995 with the Atlanta Braves, giving them their first World Series title. Mad Dog won four Cy Young Awards, 18 Gold Glove Awards, eight All-Stars, and was elected to the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame.

17. Rickey Henderson

Former Oakland Athletics player Rickey Henderson looks on at RingCentral Coliseum on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in Oakland, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rickey Nelson Henley Henderson

: Rickey Nelson Henley Henderson Position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : Oakland Athletics

: Oakland Athletics Stats: 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, 2,190 walks, 2,295 runs, .820 OPS, 127 OPS+

Rickey Henderson was one of the highest-paid athletes of his time. He won the World Series twice and is a 10-time All-Star. The 1990 MVP led the league with 12 stolen bases and was awarded the Living Legend Award in 2023.

18. Roger Clemens

Boston, MA: Head and shoulders portrait of Roger Clemens, a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Brenttmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Roger Clemens

: Roger Clemens Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees

: Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees Stats: 354-184 record, 3.12 ERA, 4,672 strikeouts, 1.17 WHIP, 7.7 H/9, 2.96 K/BB

Roger Clemens was one of the best starting pitchers ever. He won the World Series championships twice, the Cy Young Award seven times, and became an All-Star eleven times. Additionally, Clemens won the Triple Crown and joined the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

19. Joe DiMaggio

Joe DiMaggio poses with a bat at Yankee Stadium. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Paul DiMaggio

: Joseph Paul DiMaggio Position : Outfielder

: Outfielder Team(s) : New York Yankees

: New York Yankees Stats: 2,214 hits, 131 triples, 361 home runs, 1,537 RBIs, .977 OPS, 155 OPS+

Joseph DiMaggio was nicknamed the Yankee Clipper, Joe D. and Joltin' Joe. He won nine World Series championships, three MVPs and two battling titles. DiMaggio joined the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.

20. Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols acknowledges the crowd ahead of the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Full name : José Alberto Pujols Alcántara

: José Alberto Pujols Alcántara Position : Center fielder

: Center fielder Team(s) : St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels

: St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels Stats: 703 home runs, 2,218 RBI, .396/.374/.544, .918 OPS, 3,384 hits

Albert Pujols is a Dominican-Americana former baseball player and manager. He played for 22 seasons in MLB for baseball teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won numerous awards, including Baseball America Rookie of the Year, the Hank Aaron Award and the Silver Slugger Award.

21. Frank Robinson

Frank Robinson poses for a photo on a field. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Frank Robinson

: Frank Robinson Position : Outfielder, first baseman

: Outfielder, first baseman Team(s) : Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles

: Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles Stats: 586 home runs,1,812 RBIs, 528 doubles, .926 OPS, 154 OPS+

Frank Robinson, also known as The Judge, was a professional baseball outfielder and manager. He played for five teams over his 21-season career. He won 14 All-Stars, NL Rookie of the Year, two-time World Series winner and a Gold Glove Award.

22. Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez at the Fox Sports $200,0000 donation for the Boys and Girls Club of Miami on January 29th, 2020, in Miami, FL Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez

Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez Position : Shortstop

: Shortstop Team(s) : New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners

: New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners Stats: 696 home runs, 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI, .295 batting average

Alex Rodriguez is one of the richest baseball players and an all-time great in baseball. According to Fox Sports, he is a three-time AL MVP and has earned 14 All-Star selections. Rodriguez is the Grand Slam career record holder, World Series championship, and 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

23. Josh Gibson

A portrait of baseball great Josh Gibson in a Homestead Grays baseball uniform.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joshua Gibson

: Joshua Gibson Position : Catcher

: Catcher Team(s) : Pittsburgh Crawfords, Homestead Grays

: Pittsburgh Crawfords, Homestead Grays Stats: 607 hits, home runs 1744, RBIs 7514, steals 40, OBP.4662, OPS 1.177

Josh Gibson was nicknamed the Black Babe Ruth for his home run prowess. He won a batting title in Puerto Rico and joined the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. Gibson is considered home run king with 800 home runs in his career.

24. Tom Seaver

A portrait of Tom Seaver wearing Boston Red Sox's uniform. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Thomas Seaver

: George Thomas Seaver Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox

: New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox Stats: 311 hits, 12 home runs, RBIs 86, 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts

George Thomas Seaver was a professional baseball pitcher. He played for 20 seasons for different teams in MLB. He won three Cy Young Awards and 12 All-Stars and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

25. Bob Gibson

A photo of pitcher Bob Gibson wearing St. Louis Cardinal's uniform. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Thomas Seaver

: George Thomas Seaver Position : Pitcher

: Pitcher Team(s) : St. Louis Cardinals

: St. Louis Cardinals Stats: 2.91 ERA, 3,117 strikeouts, 1.19 WHIP, 251 wins

Bob Gibson was a baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. He won two Cy Young Awards and two World Series and was named World Series MVP in 1964 and 1967. The player was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

26. Roger Hornsby

Rogers Hornsby of the St. Louis Cardinals holding a bat. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rogers Hornsby

: Rogers Hornsby Position : Second base

: Second base Team(s) : St. Louis Cardinals

: St. Louis Cardinals Stats: 358/.434/.577, 1.010 OPS, 301 home runs, 135 steals, 169 triples

Roger Hornsby was an American baseball infielder, manager, and coach. Rogers Hornsby has several achievements, including the World Series, two MVPs, two Triple Crowns, and seven batting wins. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1942.

27. Mike Schmidt

Former Philadelphia Phillie Mike Schmidt throws out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2009, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Chris McGrath (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Jack Schmidt

: Michael Jack Schmidt Position : Fielder

: Fielder Team(s) : Philadelphia Phillies

: Philadelphia Phillies Stats: .267/.380/.527, .908 OPS, 548 home runs, 1,595 RBI, 2,234 hits

The former professional has had a complicated career with the Philadelphia Phillies for 18 years. He helped the Phillies win the 1980 World Series and earned 12 All-Star selections. Schmidt also won 10 Gold Glove Awards and Silver Slugger Awards and appeared in the Hall of Fame.

28. Roberto Clemente

A close-up photo of Roberto Clemente in a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker

: Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker Position : Right fielder

: Right fielder Team(s) : Pittsburgh Pirates

: Pittsburgh Pirates Stats: .317/.359/.475, .834 OPS, 240 home runs, 166 triples

Roberto Clemente played 18 seasons in MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates as a baseball right fielder. Clemente was a four-time batting champion, won the Gold Glove Award 12 times, and became the first Latin-American player in the Hall of Fame.

29. Johnny Bench

Johnny Bench, #5 of the Cincinnati Reds, poses for a photo before a National League game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in this undated photo. Photo: Louis Requena

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Johnny Lee Bench

: Johnny Lee Bench Position : Catcher

: Catcher Team(s) : Cincinnati Reds

: Cincinnati Reds Stats: .267/.342/.476, .817 OPS, 389 home runs, 1,376 RBI, 2,048 hits

Johnny Bench is an American baseball player known as the best catcher in MLB history. He played for the Cincinnati Reds and earned 14 All-Star Game selections. Johnny Bench won the Gold Glove Award 10 times, the MVP award twice, and the World Series twice.

30. Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shohei Ohtani

: Shohei Ohtani Position : Pitcher, designated hitter

: Pitcher, designated hitter Team(s) : Los Angeles Dodgers

: Los Angeles Dodgers Stats: .946 OPS, 225 home runs, 567 RBI, 878 hits, steals 145

Shohei Ohtani is a hitter and a pitcher, making him among the greatest players in baseball history. Shohei Ohtani was named the 2024 NL MVP, World Baseball Classic MVP 2023, and 2021 All-Star.

Who is the best baseball player in the World?

Many of baseball's best players have emerged at the top in different eras, including Babe Ruth, Roger Clemens, and Honus Wagner.

Is Shohei Ohtani the best baseball player ever?

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best basketball players of the modern era. He has been compared to Babe Ruth, one of the greats.

Who is the home run king?

Barry Bonds is the king of home runs, leading the pack of all-time home run scorers. He has a record of 762 home runs between 1986 and 2007.

People have always debated about the best baseball players of all time, sparking endless arguments among fans. However, players' stats, wins, and contributions to the sport must be considered to appear in the list. The above is a list of the best baseball players of all time.

