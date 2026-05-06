Davido made the frontline of blogs after a video captured in a lively moment with his crew members

The trending video showed the 5IVE hitmaker on a road trip when he unconsciously swerved into a moment

The father of twins playfully sang a line from Wizkid’s latest jam, Jogodo, which left netizens surprised

A recent video of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his crew on a road trip made waves online.

The viral clip showed the moment the father of twin playful sang to his colleague Wizkid's recent jam Jogodo featuring fast-rising star Asake.

Davido spotted singing Wizkid’s song, fans react. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The spontaneous act caught fans by surprise, sparking conversations across platforms.

The 5ive hitmaker seems unaware of his actions as he snagged a line from the song and continued chatting with the people where in the car with him.

The lighthearted moment has since left netizens addressing the rift between the two stars.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats musicians Wizkid and Davido subtly renewed their long-running feud on social media platform X (previously Twitter).

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Wizkid made a post claiming that he was the "Biggest 🦅”, hence the best in the Nigerian music industry.

Shortly after, Davido responded with a satirical message, mimicking Wizkid's tweet and saying, "For your parlour."

He then shared a link detailing his professional accomplishments, reaffirming his domination in the business. In another post, Davido wrote, "I need a cane," a cryptic statement that has sparked a variety of interpretations among fans and followers.

Fans shocked as Davido sings Wizkid’s song. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

melnienruth said:

"Music no need permission to enter your body😂😂❤️."

smoothie_way01 said:

"Davido nor get wahala, man nor get hate for him heart and mind, na that short dwaarf be the winch😂😂😂😂."

bigfave06 said:

"I don’t really like Davido cause of wiz sha, but regardless David is the realest niggaa among them, and I appreciate that ❤️😂."

"tyler.drain said:

"Why is FC so foolish someone that is above Wizkid singing his song and you think he's a fan I've sang Wizkid song but I'm not a fan literally you guys need to wash your brains."

sotheycallmejosh said:

"Ozuor no be asake get the verse 😂😂 and if nah wizkid self wetin be news for this one like the Nah all this bloggers dey create all thjs agenda seh."

zula_2fly said:

"Davido is a wizkid fan."

apexgrafix016 said:

"Even Davido nah FC😂."

blezz_official said:

"That jogodo song nor be ordinary even if you witch you must play am 😂😂😂 even me as a 30bg, na everyday I dey jam that song."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizkid, OBO drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid hurled abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng