Opta's supercomputer has predicted the team likely to progress to the next stage between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain

Both sides will clash in the Champions League for the second consecutive season, having met in the Round of 16 last year

Paris Saint-Germain went all the way to win their first-ever title last season, outclassing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the team that is likely to progress to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League ahead of their quarter-final clash.

Liverpool defeated Galatasaray 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, while Paris Saint-Germain humiliated world champions Chelsea 8-2 over two legs revenging their Club World Cup loss.

Luis Enrique dismisses PSG as favourites ahead of UCL clash against Liverpool. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The first leg of the match will take place at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday, April 14.

Supercomputer predicts PSG vs Liverpool

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has backed PSG to progress to the semi-final, eliminating Liverpool over the two legs of the quarter-final.

The supercomputer gives PSG 59.6% chance of reaching the next round, while Liverpool holds the remaining 40.4% chance, and the French side has a 12% chance of retaining their title.

PSG has a 51.9% chance of winning the first leg, giving Liverpool a 25.1% chance, while the match in France finishing in a draw is at 23%.

Enrique dismisses favourites tag

PSG manager Luis Enrique, against prediction and fans’ opinion, dismissed the claims that his side are favourites, describing it as an impossible tag.

“It doesn't matter who the favourites are, because in this type of match, it's impossible to have a favourite,” Enrique said at the pre-match conference as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“I don't believe we are favourites. Last year, everyone said it was Liverpool, and we qualified. The first leg last season was a very, very high-level match. I would sign up for the same match but not for the same result.

“We hope to have more of the ball than Liverpool, but we know how difficult it is, because they are a very good team with a very good coach.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot agrees with his counterpart on whether there is a favourite in the match, claiming a lot can happen in two matches.

“In general, I don't think it matters that much if there was a favourite, yes or no, because it's only about two games and a lot can happen in two games,” he told LFC TV.

Arne Slot states difference between Liverpool and PSG from last season. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

“I think both teams have very good players; both teams were able to show last season to go toe-to-toe.

“But the big difference between these two teams is that Paris Saint-Germain kept the whole group together… and I think our team will look completely, not completely, but we'll look quite different to the team that was here last season.”

Galatasaray set to sue Liverpool

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray threatened Liverpool with legal action after Noa Lang suffered a nasty finger injury at Anfield.

The attacker crashed into the advertisement board and injured his finger, with Galatasaray threatening to sue if the investigation proves fault with the board.

Source: Legit.ng