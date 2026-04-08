A parrot that recently predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Sporting FC and Arsenal has gone viral

The parrot had recently picked Arsenal to win the match against Sporting FC and has now predicted the match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Aside from the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match, the parrot also predicted the possible outcome of the match between PSG and Liverpool FC

A parrot that recently correctly predicted the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting FC and Arsenal has now predicted the winners of the UEFA Champions League matches between PSG and Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The video of the parrot picking the teams is contained in a post that has now gone viral on social media ahead of the matches slated to take place on April 8, 2026.

After Arsenal, parrot picks possible winners for PSG and Barca games. Photo Source: Tiktok/roza.pronos, X/Champions league

Source: TikTok

Parrot predicts winner between PSG and

In the video, the parrot made several predictions, one of which was the match between Sporting FC and Arsenal.

It ate from the plate containing the logo of Arsenal, which, according to the post, means it favored or predicted Arsenal to defeat their opponent.

Parrot stuns fans with new predictions ahead of big UEFA matches. Photo Source: Tiktok/roza.pronos, X/Champions league

Source: TikTok

Just as it did for the Sporting CP vs Arsenal game in the TikTok video, the same parrot also predicted the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match.

In the viral video, it predicted that PSG would win its match against Liverpool and that Barcelona would defeat Atletico Madrid.

@roza.pronos’ video also showed the parrot predicting a possible winner between PSG and Liverpool in the match expected to take place at 8 pm West Africa Time.

The video also contained a description that read:

"Roza 🦜 has made her prediction for the huge UEFA Champions League."

"Quarter-Finals! 🏆🇪🇺"

"Real Madrid vs Bayern"

"Sporting vs Arsenal"

"Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid"

"Paris SG vs Liverpool"

Reactions as parrot predict UCL matches

greatandy752 shared:

"The goals machine, Bayern .2 up."

Yazmyrat Gurbanow noted:

"Make sure both of you put the same thing in it, then it will be clear."

Andi wrote:

"Reali 1 Bayern 4."

Gatito lindo added:

"Amén amén amén amén."

catpalnor@neko2.net said:

"I have 2 correct score match."

lychhun168 shared:

"B 3 r 2 tonight."

Bayramaly sanatorýa massaž said:

"Real one."

Anik Anik 101 noted:

"AI score... real score Sporting 1-0 Arsenal"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an internet-famous cat, Nimbus Pronos, made a prediction ahead of a UEFA Champions League clash. The cat backed Barcelona to defeat Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final first-leg match at Camp Nou.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a strange cat guessed who would win the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The two big teams were going to play in the quarter-finals, with the first game in Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Man predicts Madrid vs Bayern Munich match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man from Sierra Leone, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, shared his prediction before the big Champions League matches.

The games were Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, and Arsenal vs Sporting CP. Before the matches started, he said both games would end in a draw. This means no team would win.

Source: Legit.ng