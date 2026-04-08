A man has blown many people on X (formerly Twitter) away for accurately predicting the results and goalscorers in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches

Hours before both first-leg matches, the man tweeted what he believed would be the scorelines and mentioned the names of goalscorers, and both turned out to be so

Some impressed netizens appealed to the man to predict other events, while others wondered how he was able to make the correct predictions

A man, known on X as @abdurrahmangoga, has become a viral sensation on social media after his predictions of the UEFA Champions League first-leg quarter-final matches on Tuesday, April 7, came to pass.

The X user had taken to the social media platform hours before the kick-off of both games to share his scorelines and goalscorers predictions.

A man correctly predicted the results of both UCL quarter-final matches. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, X/@abdurrahmangoga

Source: Getty Images

The man's tweet on April 7 read:

"Madrid 1-2 bayern Diaz.

"Sporting 0- 1 Arsenal Havertz."

UCL: Netizens hail man for accurate predictions

After both matches, a netizen, @tobyasky, revisited @abdurrahmangoga's predictions, wondering what sort of witchcraft he used. He wrote:

"Some people are into witchcraft.

"I asked for one goalscorer in any game, he did not only give me the correct scores for both games, he gave me two goalscorers.

"What sort of witchcraft is this?"

Netizens were really impressed and pressed the predictor for the outcomes of other events.

A man thrilled netizens after he correctly predicted the outcomes of both UCL quarter-final games. Photo Credit: @abdurrahmangoga

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UCL: Man's accurate predictions marvel netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

@Dammy_65 said:

"You see person wey get leaf for him display name, you suppose don knwo say na them."

@ThePlantain_Boy said:

"That has to be special talent or some high level of witchcraft,cos how did he call scores and give correct scorers in both games."

@emmaohwuhsoh said:

"I saw this yesterday and I was visibly shouting and telling my friends what sort of sorcery is this???"

@EdorheJones said:

"My own is can’t we get one time traveller that will give the streets correct scores on weekly basis? I don’t mean Nigerian Pastors though."

@iamrichygold said:

"Can he tell us who will be the next president of Nigeria?

"I swear I'll believe only him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man with 15 accurate predictions had shared his predictions for the UEFA Champions League first-leg matches of the quarter-finals.

PSG vs Liverpool: Parrot predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a parrot had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool.

The said parrot had, before now, made a series of predictions in several matches in the 2025 AFCON tournament, one of which was the match between Nigeria and Algeria. Weeks after the end of the tournament, the said parrot has once again predicted the possible winner of the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Liverpool.

In a TikTok video, the parrot could be seen standing on what appears to be a stick before coming down. The logos of the two teams, PSG and Liverpool, could be seen in the video, and the parrot walked up to them. Food for the parrot was placed in both boxes, one containing the Liverpool logo and the other the PSG logo. After a few seconds, the parrot moved to the side of one of the teams and ate from the box.

Source: Legit.ng