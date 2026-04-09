Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder and general overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), has issued a warning to his church members regarding their conduct on social media

The cleric frowned at the conduct of some of his church members on social media platforms, warning that they were playing into the trap of demons

Instead of dancing and playing on social media, Pastor Muoka emphasised what he expects Chosen members to do on the net

The founder and general overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has sent a serious warning to his church members about how they conduct themselves on social media.

Pastor Muoka gave the warning during a sermon.

Pastor Muoka advised his church members to preach God's word on social media. Photo Credit: tlccrm.org

Source: UGC

Pastor Muoka's warning to Chosen members

An excerpt of the sermon was shared on TikTok by Izuchukwu Kingsley, and it was met with mixed reactions.

Pastor Muoka, in the sermon, expressed displeasure over how some of his church members have turned social media to a dancing and playing hub.

The cleric questioned the content that some Chosen members put up on social media, wondering what they were showing themselves for.

"I want to warn our Chosen members that taking the social media as a place of dancing and a place of cajole, a place of play, and you are playing into the trap of demons.

"And then when you go there, you must show yourself. You must show yourself. And now you are a proud person. You want to show yourself, you can enter social media and make sure, sometimes with a naked dressing, sometimes your head open, sometimes you're just dancing. What are you showing? Have you...I

"Is it not misleading? What are you doing? Internet? Whom are you showing yourself? You are now a music star. You are now playing music. Everything. Everything is nice. Just, you know, play, play. No more seriousness that heaven requires come out of that terrible behavior..."

Instead of dancing and playing on social media, Pastor Muoka advised his church members to preach God's words and showcase his church's miracles to bring sinners to repentance.

"Allow that social media for preaching the word of God. Showcase our miracles that convince sinners to repentance. And so, if you are among those people that are there, whether content creator or whatever, remember, if that opportunity is abused, you will pay the price."

Pastor Muoka frowned at the conduct of some of his church members on social media. Photo Credit: tlccrm.org

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Lord's Chosen GO's warning stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Lord's Chosen founder's message below:

Kc’s lifestyle said:

"All I can say is Omo, so somebody can’t dance happily again???"

CJ's Gadget said:

"Me wey dey come church next Sunday with my own dancing steps we don get new church sound."

zi_sugarplum said:

"Abeg how did this video make it to tiktok 😁😂😂😂 convincing who,? hmmm all this una testimony wey we dey wonder who be the movie director."

Omah🥰♎ said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Make una lemme abeg oh 😂 so internet now is a sin."

ddJoan said:

"Story for the Gods, abeg let dem express themselves, dancing for Christ is not sin."

MIMIBEST 💯✅❤️ said:

"How he take Dey see them if he no Dey social media?"

Abakaliki Natural food vendor said:

"Who told you that heaven requires seriousness?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Lord's Chosen member had called out Pastor Muoka over his alleged secret marriage to a third wife.

Muoka sends warning to content creators

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka had sent a serious warning to content creators.

In a video released on his church's official TikTok handle, Pastor Muoka fired back at content creators, declaring that they are toying with their lives and the next generation. He noted that they should be able to prove their assertions and claims that miracles are fake, as failure to do so would lead to perpetual suffering in hell, according to the Bible.

He maintained that God will deal with content creators who continue to belittle and joke about the church and churchgoers. Pastor Muoka advised content creators who do such to repent and change their ways. He wondered why they don't talk about the ills in society, but rather focus their energy and time on the churches, pastors and churchgoers.

Source: Legit.ng