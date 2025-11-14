Inside Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail's real-life love story

Nieku Manshadi, an American‑based board‑certified paediatric dentist, and actress Elizabeth Lail began dating after they met at a mutual friend’s party in Williamsburg, Virginia. They got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic and were married on 24 April 2021. The couple values privacy and seldom discusses their relationship publicly.

Nieku Manshadi: Behind the scenes with Elizabeth Lail’s husband

Nieku Manshadi is an American‑based board‑certified paediatric dentist, best known for being married to actress Elizabeth Lail. He was born on 27 March 1982, in the United States, making him 43 years old as of 2025. His parents are Farzin Manshadi, a businessman, and Mojgan Manshadi, a homemaker. He has one sister, Leila Manshadi, who is also a dentist.

Manshadi earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry and completed a two‑year paediatric dental residency at Boston University.

He specialises in treating children, including those with special needs, and has participated in dental outreach programs internationally. Manshadi is also the Co-founder and Clinical Director of Paediatric Dentistry at Orthodent Management. He practices in locations including Austin, Texas and New York.

Inside Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail's relationship timeline

Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail's love story is a private journey that began at a mutual friend's party and led to a small, private wedding during the pandemic. Below is a look at their relationship timeline.

Early 2020: Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail meet through mutual friends

Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail met through mutual friends. On 23 December 2021, during an interview with Brides, Elizabeth said:

We met the good old-fashioned way—at a mutual friend’s party in Williamsburg!

August 2020: Nieku Manshadi proposes during the COVID-19 lockdown

In August 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Nieku Manshadi proposed to Elizabeth Lail while they were on a weekend trip to Montauk, New York, celebrating their first anniversary. The proposal took place at sunset on the beach beside a bonfire as they made s’mores. He proposed using her grandmother’s wedding ring.

In the same interview with Brides, Elizabeth Lail shared details about the special moment when Nieku proposed, saying:

We were at our own little bonfire during sunset on the beach making s’mores when Nieku proposed with my grandmother’s wedding ring,

24 April 2021: Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail tie the knot in a private ceremony

Elizabeth Lail and Nieku Manshadi got married on 24 April 2021, at the Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, the same place where they had celebrated their first anniversary. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they kept the guest list small, inviting only 22 close family members.

Speaking to Brides magazine, Elizabeth said,

We planned everything with COVID in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time. We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble.

For their wedding, Elizabeth Lail wore a custom-made Andrea Hawkes dress with silk buttons, a fitted top, and three-quarter sleeves. Nieku Manshadi wore a dark navy suit from Freemans Sporting Club and paired it with a black bow tie inspired by his grandfather and Oxford dress shoes by Ferragamo.

They exchanged both traditional and Baha'i vows in an outdoor garden, then celebrated with a warm and simple reception inside the venue’s restaurant. Reflecting on the special day, Lail said:

Our wedding was so small... we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us. It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through.

Post-2021: Manshadi and Elizabeth have kept their relationship mostly private

Since their wedding in 2021, Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail have kept their relationship mostly private. They rarely appear together in public or share personal details on social media.

Who is Nieku Manshadi? Nieku Manshadi is an American paediatric dentist known for his work with children and his marriage to actress Elizabeth Lail. Who is Elizabeth Lail? Elizabeth Lail is a famous actress best known for her roles in You, Once Upon a Time, and Countdown. What is Elizabeth Lail's age? The American actress is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 25 March 1992. How did Elizabeth Lail meet her husband? Elizabeth Lail met Nieku Manshadi through mutual friends before the COVID-19 pandemic. When did Elizabeth Lail get married? The couple tied the knot on 24 April 2021, at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York. What is Elizabeth Lail doing now? Elizabeth Lail continues to work as an actress, appearing in film and television projects. Her recent work includes Five Nights at Freddy's, Gonzo Girl and Mack & Rita. What does Nieku Manshadi do for a living? He is a board-certified paediatric dentist and a co-founder of Orthodent Management. Do Elizabeth Lail and Nieku Manshadi have children? As of now, Elizabeth Lail and Nieku Manshadi do not have children.

Nieku Manshadi is a paediatric dentist certified and licensed by the American Academy of Paediatric Dentistry. He gained widespread recognition following his marriage to actress Elizabeth Lail. The two started dating after meeting at a friend’s party and got married on 24 April 2021. Since then, they have kept their relationship private.

