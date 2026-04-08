Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has released a fresh prophecy concerning the 2027 elections

The cleric predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could emerge victorious if Peter Obi makes the wrong choice of a vice-presidential candidate

Opposition figures in Nigeria are working together to democratically displace Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has dismissed suggestions that a possible presidential ticket involving former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and ex-Anambra State governor Peter Obi could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Pastor Okwuwe recently shared this forecast on his official YouTube channel.

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe warns that a Rabiu Kwankwaso-Peter Obi ticket may not unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Cleric warns against Kwankwaso-Obi ticket

Acknowledging Obi’s political influence, the cleric noted that the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and presidential hopeful would still fail against the ruling party in 2027, should he choose Kwankwaso as his running mate. Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso are chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Okwuwe said in his post titled 'Prophecy for Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso':

"And The Lord opened my eyes in the realm of the spirit, and I saw that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are not compatible. They are not compatible spiritually.

"If he (Obi) goes ahead and takes Kwankwaso as his deputy, it will not work.

"I saw a powerful wind separating them. They tried, they were like coming together, but the wind scattered them. So, anything that God does not put His Hands, it will scatter. The implication of that is that that is not the will of God. Their relationship is going to scatter. Their consolidation is going to scatter. I have seen it in the realm of the spirit."

The full video can be watched below via YouTube:

Legit.ng recalls that the ADC declared that unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 elections would be far easier than the opposition’s historic victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Representing the National Chairman of the party, David Mark, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, said the newly inaugurated team has been mandated to embark on aggressive nationwide mobilisation, membership registration and validation.

According to Guardian, the team is also tasked with establishing ADC offices across states, local government areas, wards, and polling units.

According to him, the party will intensify sensitisation campaigns aimed at familiarising Nigerians with its political ideology and positioning the ADC as a credible electoral alternative.

'INEC plotting to stop us' - ADC

Meanwhile, the ADC recently accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deploying deliberate administrative landmines to prevent it from fielding candidates in the coming general election.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said at the heart of the emerging plot was INEC’s stated position that it would no longer receive any correspondence from the party pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court.

This Day quoted Abdullahi as saying:

"We also call on Nigerians to be wary and remain vigilant about these dangerous machinations to subvert Nigeria’s democracy and impose a civilian dictatorship on the country."

Peter Obi immerses himself in ADC activities and pledges to play a key role in 'rescuing Nigeria' ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top ADC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video recently shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident, she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng